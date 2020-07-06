NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University will hold most of its classes remotely in the fall, the college's new president Jonathan Holloway said Monday.
Holloway said there will be a limited number of in-person classes and limited on-campus housing due to the uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have wanted very fervently to be able to resume some version of a normal semester,” Holloway said in a message to the Rutgers community. "Because of the ongoing requirements for social distancing and guided by our paramount priority of safeguarding the people of our university community, we determined that most courses this fall will have to rely on remote methods of instruction – delivered both in real time and asynchronously.”
The president said chancellors at Rutgers-Camden, Rutgers-Newark, Rutgers-New Brunswick and Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences will provide details about how the decision will affect students on their campuses.
Some courses in disciplines such as the arts, laboratory or field work, and clinical instruction will happen on campus with appropriate health-related precautions, Holloway said.
Student services such as academic, health and wellness counseling will available remotely and in-person, and campus events will continue to be suspended through the fall.
Holloway said decisions regarding the upcoming athletic season will be guided by state requirements and policies developed by the campuses’ respective athletic conferences.
No decision has been made for the winter session and spring semester.
