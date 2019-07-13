For the 22nd year, Stockton University faculty and staff members will host the “Salute to Stockton” educational summer lecture series, with a variety of topics from holocaust denial to U.S. naturalization.
“This popular Town-Gown series has become an annual summer cultural highlight for both the congregation as well as our neighboring community,” said Shirat Hayam’s Rabbi Gordon Geller, who is also a long-time adjunct faculty member in Stockton’s School of General Studies.
All lectures are free, open to the public, and held Fridays at 7 p.m. as part of the Sabbath services at Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor, 700 N Swarthmore Ave.
Thomas Kinsella, professor and director of the South Jersey Culture and History Center (SJCHC), will open the series on July 26 with with a presentation on the recent publication, Migdal Zophim, which translate from Hebrew to “The Watchtower” in English.
Melissa Holzman will speak on Holocaust and genocide denial and Irvin Moreno-Rodriguezwill discuss the United States naturalization process.
The series closes on Aug. 23 with music professor Beverly Vaughn's presentation of African American spirituals and songs.