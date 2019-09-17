A new scholarship for Atlantic County high school students seeking a degree in criminal justice will honor slain veterans advocate April Kauffman, Atlantic County Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.
The April Christine Memorial Scholarship was created by the local crime-tip organization in coordination with Kauffman’s daughter, Kimberly Pack.
Recipients, selected annually, must be the child of an active or retired law enforcement or military member and be planning to major in criminal justice.
The scholarship is meant to honor Kauffman, a fierce advocate for veterans, who was found shot to death in May 2012 in her Linwood home. Her husband, James Kauffman, eventually was charged in her death as part of a drug ring run through his Egg Harbor Township medical practice.
Kimberly Pack, the daughter of slain Linwood veterans advocate April Kauffman, and her attor…
Frank X. Balles, the former Atlantic County sheriff and chairman of the scholarship committee, said the scholarship was created to refocus Kauffman’s legacy from her death to her advocacy work.
“The scholarship is a perfect way to honor April and what she lived for,” Balles said. “Unfortunately, the conversation has shifted to focus on what happened to her, often overshadowing all of the amazing things she accomplished and believed in.”
The first fundraiser to support the April Christine Memorial Scholarship will be a beef and beer from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at American Legion Post 352 in Somers Point. Tickets are $25 per adult and $10 for children under 12, and can be obtained at the door or by emailing crimestoppersatlantic@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.