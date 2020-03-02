Weymouth Township School Board was already preparing for big cuts in state aid when the governor last week released his proposed budget for 2021.
Like nearly 200 districts across the state, Weymouth will lose state funding next year because of changes to the school funding formula in 2018. Districts learned just how much state aid they would receive — pending legislative approval — on Thursday.
“We’re going to have to be creative,” Weymouth school board President Edward Zebedies Jr. said.
While 193 districts saw aid decreases in Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal, many more will see increases. Three hundred and seventy-one districts received increases from .21% in Woodbine to 47.34% at Cumberland County’s vocational district.
Weymouth is facing a $394,130 cut next year if the proposed budget makes it through the legislature unaltered. This year, they lost $222,953 in aid and the year prior, $80,286. In the 2017-18 school year, the district saw a 2% aid reduction totaling $47,472.
The district’s total operating budget, which does not include line items like debt service or grant-funded programming, this year was $4.7 million.
Earlier this year, the Weymouth school board approved a feasibility study on consolidation or reorganization with the Buena Regional School District. Zebedies said there are still unanswered questions.
“The most likely high school district that we will go with, they are facing a 1.98% cut and the most likely elementary district was lucky enough to be on the gain side,” he said. “My question is: are they planning if we do go along with a merger, consolidation, regionalization, is there going to be some magical money that appears just because we consolidated? In my mind, the math doesn’t add up.”
Atlantic City is receiving one of the top bumps in the state at 44%, or $17.8 million, not including $20 million in community valuation stabilization aid.
Atlantic City school board President John Devlin said the city has long been shortchanged in school funding, comparing the district to Vineland in terms of size and need.
“We appreciate the state aid, but it’s something that should have been going on for decades now,” he said. “The state’s finally catching up.”
Devlin said the bump will help the district bring back afterschool programming that was cut a few years ago when the state fiscal monitor was appointed to the district amid a drastic cut in ratables due to casino revaluations.
“Intramural sports, stuff like that, student activities and programs that were cut when we had the original reduction of force,” he said. “They were successful. We didn’t have the capital at the time to keep them going.”
On the list were a weightlifting program and intramural wrestling, Devlin said.
Another underfunded district, Egg Harbor Township, is also looking to make use of its $6 million aid increase, a 12.5% bump.
“With this increase, we are hoping to maintain what we have, and finally be able to offer our students a full-day kindergarten program. That, in turn, can be leveraged to bring state grant funding into the district to provide preschool,” said Peter E. Castellano, Egg Harbor Township school board president.
Like Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township school officials are disappointed that the aid increases took so long to happen.
“I'm very pleased that our aid is continuing to increase. As you know we've been fighting hard for it. However, I'm very disappointed at the slow pace,” Castellano said.
He said the township was previously underfunded by $28.5 million and operates on a budget that is $15 million below what the state considers adequate spending.
“So, unfortunately, $6 million is not nearly enough to make up for two decades of chronic underfunding,” Castellano said.
He said the district will begin its budget process Tuesday night, which will include the consideration of the full-day kindergarten program.
“Our students need these programs in order to learn and achieve, and our community has asked for them repeatedly through our strategic planning process. But, these are decisions that the board will make during the budget process,” Castellano said.
