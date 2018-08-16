A group of community members are partnering to provide free school supplies to Atlantic City children at an end-of-summer celebration Saturday.
GreenLife Energy Solutions, Vision 2000 Community Development Corporation, Rev. James Pressley and Jason Smart-El organized the community event at Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City.
“Oftentimes we see when children show up to school and they’re unprepared or they don’t have exactly what they need, so we wanted to meet the needs of the community,” Pressley said.
He said there will be bounce houses and a dunk tank as well, and plenty of activities for children and community members.
“We’ll have horse riding, a popcorn machine, a cotton candy machine, hotdogs, hamburgers. It’s all about giving back,” Pressley said.
Ed Ryan, of GreenLife Energy Solutions in Egg Harbor Township, said that sense of giving back was exactly why he wanted to be involved.
“Leading by example, setting good examples, these things are important to me,” Ryan said in a news release. “There’s no short supply of people who can use a random act of kindness. If a small gesture on my part can help make the day of somebody who could use it, it makes me feel good.”
Local DJ Young Hitta of Ideal Studio will host and provide music for the entirety of the event, from noon to 4 p.m. Parking is free around the stadium, 1700 Huron Ave. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 25.
For more information, email info@greenlife isgood.com or Vision 2000dc@hotmail.com.