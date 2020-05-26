Within just a few hours of Gov. Phil Murphy announcing Tuesday morning that in-person graduation ceremonies will be allowed this summer, several area schools have made public their plans to hold outdoor commencements.
In a post to the governor’s social media accounts, Murphy said he was easing restrictions to allow for outdoor graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 beginning July 6 so long as they comply with social distancing regulations.
Middle Township High School was among the first to broadcast on Twitter its plan for a ceremony on July 7 at Memorial Field, adding that more information was to come. St. Augustine Preparatory School in Richland and Wildwood High School also announced plans on social media.
"We are beyond thrilled with today's decision by Gov. Murphy to allow on-site graduation events to take place throughout the state of New Jersey," reads a statement from Ocean City School District, noting that a date has been set for July 7 at Carey Stadium. "This time honored tradition is a true rite of passage for our Ocean City School District graduates and their families, and we are excited to be able to move forward and finalize plans for this event to take place on our school grounds."
Since the governor issued several executive orders in March in response to the the COVID-19 pandemic, including canceling large events, the question of if and how colleges could hold commencements has been lingering.
In May, when Murphy announced that schools would be closed through the end of this academic year, he said that his administration would work with districts to develop safe and creative ways to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff and subsequently issued guidance on virtual commencements, like those already held by Stockton and Rowan universities, and "wave parades."
State legislators, school boards and administrators, students and parents have been calling on Murphy to allow for in-person ceremonies with three Toms River high school students going as far as to file a joint lawsuit against the governor over the legality of his executive orders.
“To the class of 2020, I am proud to say that you will have your opportunity to join with your classmates and families to celebrate your graduation,” Murphy said at his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday.
He said that some schools may have classes that are too large to accommodate everyone in one ceremony, but the goal is ensure students receive a proper send off.
“Certainly, these will be graduations unlike any others," Murphy said. "We are equally as confident that no one will ever forget the way we celebrate the class of 2020.”
Murphy said that health data will dictate guidance and promised to give districts plenty of time to plan. He also said that the commencements will not be limited to high school or college ceremonies, paving the way for middle school graduation ceremonies. In additional guidance released Tuesday, the Department of Education noted that commencements must be held only for graduation from middle school or high school, and not for other ceremonies that mark promotion from one grade to the next.
In a statement released later in the day that provided some additional insight into the guidance, New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet said the state's approach was "wise" and "sensible."
“This plan balances our desire to recognize the accomplishments of our graduating students, while providing the necessary safeguards for their safety, as well as the safety of their friends, families and school staff," he said.
New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis added that the state office will be working with institutions based on the new guidance "to help ensure healthy, safe celebrations for students and families.”
According to the state, the requirements for commencement ceremonies include: ceremonies must take place outdoors or be drive-in or drive-through; they must adhere to the relevant capacity limitation in place at the time of the ceremony; districts and institutions must include the faculty and staff present when determining attendance requirements; caps, gowns, diplomas, and other materials must be mailed to individual student homes, sent electronically where possible, or otherwise distributed in a manner that complies with social distancing guidelines; and all activities must be coordinated in consultation with municipal officials, such as the local Office of Emergency Management, local law enforcement, first responders, and local health officials.
Full guidance will be released Wednesday.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
