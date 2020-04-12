After Rowan University’s engineering department posted plans for 3-D printed masks online earlier this month, Millville High School teacher Gerald Bruman knew he could help, too.
Bruman, an engineering teacher, created a mobile printing lab inside the high school’s STEM trailer. He used the knowledge that he had and the district’s 10 3-D printers to produce 25 masks a day using the design from Rowan.
Another file was acquired providing the design for ear guards in an effort to prevent ear irritation from the elastic straps.
The need for protective equipment for health care workers has risen dramatically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. From donated stockpiles of medical-grade barriers to home-sewn fabric masks, community members and organizations have been pitching in.
Rowan engineering staff and students began working to create the 3-D printed design after receiving requests from Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and Inspira Health last month, according to a news release from the college.
The plans were adapted from a design shared by Billings Clinic Foundation and tested by health care providers at Cooper University Healthcare and Inspira Health.
Rowan released the design April 1. The 3-D mask can be washed, disinfected and reused. Dipped in hot water, it can be molded to the wearer’s face.
At Stockton University, graduate student Gavin Rozzi used his technology hobby to turn household items like vacuum cleaner bags into masks with respirators printed from his home 3-D printer. When Stockton shared a story on its Facebook page about the masks, it went viral, attracting more than 2,000 views and 500 shares.
Rozzi told Stockton he is sharing his process and patterns with people who can put additional 3-D printers to work.
Those interested in helping can contact Rozzi through his personal website gavinrozzi.com.
Rowan’s mask design and instructions are available at rowan.edu/mask.
Meanwhile, Bruman is looking for donations to help him continue his 3-D printing efforts through a wish list created on Amazon.
