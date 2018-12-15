School districts in Atlantic County shed thousands of students in the last five years, according to state data.
While statewide, school districts like Camden and Toms River Regional lost many more students in the same five-year period from 2012-13 through 2017-18 than the districts in southern New Jersey, Millville and Greater Egg Harbor Regional were among the top districts in the Press coverage area.
Schools with the biggest enrollment declines
The preschool-12th grade district lost 510 students, with its enrollment declining from 5,881 to 5,371 over the last five years.
The three-highschool district that serves students Mullica, Galloway and Hamilton townships, as well as Port Republic, Washington Township (Bu…
Atlantic County’s westernmost public school district suffered a similar fate in declining enrollment losing 442 students over five years, and …
Pleasantville schools lost 373 students in a five-year period, with enrollment dropping from 3,878 to 3,505 in the Preschool-12th grade district.
Atlantic County’s biggest school district shrunk just a little bit over the last five years, losing 347 students. Enrollment in the K-12 distr…
Schools with the biggest enrollment increases
Atlantic County Institute of Technology gained 614 students in the last five years, with enrollment expanding from 995 to 1,610.
The Cumberland County preschool-12th grade district gained 178 students over the last five years, from 5,703 to 5,881.
Since becoming the home to Sea Isle City students in 2012 and Longport in 2015, enrollment at the Ocean City School District has grown by 45 s…
West Cape May Elementary was the home to 66 public school students in 2012 and last year served 102 students.
Another elementary school district, Wildwood Crest enrollment grew by 35 students in the last five years.