MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A pre-planned, unannounced drug sweep was conducted Thursday at Cape May County Technical High School, the prosecutor’s office announced.
The sweep was completed at the start of the school day by the K-9 units from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.
Middle Township Police and school officials assisted in coordination.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland was not immediately available for comment. The press release regarding the sweep did not state if any drugs were recovered.
In a statement to the media, Sutherland commended the cooperation of law enforcement agencies and the initiative of the Cape May County Technical School administrators in supporting drug prevention philosophies and initiatives.
The release stated that the purpose of Thursday’s operation was to help the administrators maintain a safe and drug-free school environment, as well as to send a strong deterrent message to students.
According to the prosecutor, law enforcement will continue to work with community and school officials on a regular basis to hold future operations throughout the Cape May County.