MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Authorities conducted a planned, unannounced drug sweep Thursday at Cape May County Technical High School, the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office announced.
The sweep was completed at the start of the school day by K-9 units from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Township police and school officials.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland was not immediately available for comment. The news release regarding the sweep did not state whether any drugs were recovered.
The release said the purpose of Thursday’s operation was to help school administrators maintain a safe, drug-free school environment, as well as to send a strong deterrent message to students.
According to the prosecutor, law enforcement will continue to work with community and school officials to hold similar operations throughout the county.