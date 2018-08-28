ATLANTIC CITY — Paint is still going up on the walls, and desks and furniture are being delivered each day as the countdown nears to the opening of Stockton University’s new campus next week.
About two dozen media and news organizations Tuesday toured the interiors of the Atlantic City campus buildings before classes start.
“This is an extraordinary time for the institution,” university President Harvey Kesselman said, recalling the opening of the first Stockton site at the Mayflower Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1971. “And we’ve evolved to this extraordinary residence hall, academic building.”