PLEASANTVILLE — The school board did not make a decision Tuesday on who would represent the board president in a civil complaint filed last year, but an outside attorney said board Solicitor James Carroll could.
Neither board President Carla Thomas nor Carroll was available for comment Wednesday.
“Right now, Jim Carroll has an entry of appearance in the court with that matter,” said the Pleasantville school district’s in-house counsel, Karyn White.
White, a former employee of Carroll, was hired full time by the district last year as a method of controlling the enormous legal costs incurred by the district each year.
Carroll, after a three-month-long delay, was eventually reappointed as the Board of Education’s solicitor in September, but how the lawsuits against the district would be split with White was a matter of contention.
Thomas and the school board are being sued by insurance broker Curtis Lackland over allegations that Thomas “falsely stated to at least another board member that plaintiff had actually purchased a vehicle for another board member,” preventing him from receiving a contract, according to the lawsuit.
It also said Thomas, at a Sept. 3 meeting, repeated in public “a complete falsehood” that his firm had previously billed for ghost employees.
Carroll had submitted $4,500 in bills to the board for work he has already done on the Lackland case, as well as an ethics complaint against Thomas. Carroll said at the time he was assigned the cases by interim Superintendent Dennis J. Anderson.
On Feb. 11, the district’s state-appointed fiscal monitor, Constance Bauer, in a letter to the board, said she thought it was in the best interest of the board to appoint counsel in the cases.
“In these matters, I understand that neither of these issues is covered or represented by the district’s insurance carrier,” Bauer wrote. “Considering the fiscal nexus of each matter, I believe the board is responsible for authorizing counsel assignments through board action. I further believe it is in the public interest for the board to authorize fiscal parameters when counsel may be assigned to represent an individual board member. Until counsel issues in these two matters are addressed by the board, I am withholding payment for these two matters, as invoiced.”
She suggested the issue be addressed during the regular meeting in February, but it was not. Instead, the district sought an outside opinion on whether Carroll could represent Thomas.
In the opinion, dated Feb. 20, attorney John G. Geppert writes that the board must “‘defray all costs defending the action, including reasonable counsel fees and expenses’ for Thomas” because, in his opinion, the allegations arose out of her duties as a board member.
In addition, Geppert states that if Carroll represents Thomas, she cannot vote on any topics in relation to the appointment of Carroll as the board’s solicitor. Finally, Geppert states that the board is not required to approve Carroll’s representation of Thomas in the case.
In other school business, the board approved participating in the statewide school segregation lawsuit, Latino Action Network v. State of New Jersey.
Latino Action Network and a coalition of advocacy groups and school children filed the complaint in spring 2018 challenging New Jersey’s residency-based public education system.
The resolution authorizes staff to assist the district and its in-house counsel in preparation of and participation in the litigation.
The school board also approved a settlement agreement with Levy Construction Co. for $160,000 related to repairs of the middle school elevator.
The complaint, filed in 2019, alleged the original contract was for $343,700 but increased by about $120,000 due to change orders and delays and interruptions “caused by the board.” The board had only paid Levy $204,036, and Levy was seeking the remaining $259,141 when the suit was filed.
The district, represented by White, had denied the claims and argued the contractor violated the contract by exceeding the project deadline by 173 days.
