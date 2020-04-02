Carousel New Jersey education icon

TRENTON — First they were in the classroom, now they are on your computer screen, and next week teachers in New Jersey will be on your TV.

Starting Monday,  students will be able to tune into New Jersey’s public television network, NJTV, for "NJTV Learning Live," a program featuring third- through sixth-grade lessons taught by Garden State teachers.

The initiative, designed to advance learning during the statewide school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was created through a partnership between NJTV, the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) and the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). NJTV Learning Live is scheduled to run until May and can continue into mid-June if needed.

The NJEA is working with the NJDOE to invite teachers to participate in the broadcasts, with the initial outreach attracting more than 200 educators who volunteered to provide instruction.

“Nothing is better than face-to-face instruction given by a teacher in the classroom, but while we are all doing our part to flatten the curve, NJEA members are also looking for every opportunity to help students keep learning,” said NJEA President Marie Blistan. “These lessons will provide valuable enrichment and supplement what students are already getting from their own teachers. They will also showcase the amazing work that our educators continue to do every day, even in the middle of a pandemic.”

NJTV Learning Live will offer four programs daily, Monday through Friday. Third-grade instruction begins at 9 a.m.; fourth-grade programming is at 10 a.m.; fifth grade is 11 a.m.; and sixth-grade instruction begins at noon. Subjects will include English language arts, math, science, social studies, and a “special” such as art, music or physical education.

“This is a great example of how New Jerseyans are coming together, from educators to broadcasters, to help improve student learning throughout the state,” said Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet. “This partnership demonstrates the kind of commitment and idealism that epitomizes throughout New Jersey’s school community.”

The on-air classroom lessons will also be livestreamed at NJTVonline.org.

