Teacher Rachelle Voumard works with her preschool students in 2018 in Lower Township.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Several more South Jersey districts will see preschool programs grow this year with new funding from the state, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

Twenty-eight districts with at least 20% of their student population receiving free or reduced lunch or that had been receiving partial state funding to address pockets of poverty were awarded a total of $20 million in preschool expansion aid. The aid will allow about 1,450 children across the state to attend a high-quality preschool this year.

In Atlantic County, Buena Regional will receive $1,032,077, Somers Point $456,163 and Weymouth Township $213,006. Cape May County schools receiving funding are Dennis Township at $622,750 and Middle Township at $687,686. Ocean County’s Tuckerton school district will receive $679,140 and Ocean Township will receive $971,584.

The funding is a continuation of expanded preschool aid Murphy announced last year for 64 districts.

“New Jersey has long been considered a leader in early childhood education, and I am proud that we are now bringing about the greatest growth in preschool that this state has seen so far this century,” Murphy said during Tuesday’s announcement in Union City. “Educating our children at this critical age will give them a strong start in academics and a desire to learn.”

High-quality preschool programs are identified as transitioning to a full-day program with a certificated teacher, an aide, small class sizes and inclusive of children with special needs who have an individualized education program.

The programs must be implemented by Oct. 1.

The funding is allocated as follows:

Atlantic Buena Regional $1,032,077

Atlantic Somers Point $456,163

Atlantic Weymouth $213,006

Burlington Beverly City $498,242

Burlington Burlington Twp. $213,006

Burlington Edgewater Park $478,287

Camden Gloucester Twp. $1,451,363

Camden Mount Ephraim $451,535

Cape May Dennis Twp. $622,750

Cape May Middle Twp. $687,686

Essex Belleville $892,452

Gloucester Glassboro $717,664

Gloucester National Park $214,398

Hudson Kearny $2,661,345

Hunterdon High Bridge $273,120

Mercer Princeton $721,439

Middlesex Sayreville $2,799,800

Monmouth Farmingdale $157,764

Monmouth Ocean Twp. $586,772

Morris Dover $1,177,174

Morris Netcong $188,230

Ocean Ocean Twp. $971,584

Ocean Tuckerton $679,140

Passaic Woodland Park $261,360

Salem Mannington $226,711

Sussex Montague $730,296

Sussex Stillwater Twp. $286,902

Union Winfield $349,674

