Cumberland Regional High School 2019 valedictorian speech

Welcome everyone, and I’m so honored to be speaking to you all today. Though I’ve worked hard to achieve this honor, there are so many people who have helped me along the way.

Thank you to my friends, who through our late-night FaceTime calls, lunchtime study sessions and many laughs helped me stay on track and keep school fun.

I would also like to thank my family for always keeping me on the right path, especially my dad, who was always there to share coffee with in the early mornings and make me smile in passing throughout the day.

Thank you to my best friend, my mom, for being the role model of a strong, intellectual woman and always being there to laugh at my horrible jokes and build me back up when I felt like everything was going wrong. You’ve helped me become the woman I am today, and there are not enough words in the world to express the gratitude and love I have for you.

These past four years have been an amazing journey and a very eye-opening experience. I hope I’m not the only one who was surprised to find that high school is nothing like all the Disney Channel movies I grew up watching. Freshman year, we all thought that we were wide-eyed young kids who were looking for the great high school experience that so many people talked about. Though it may not be the conventional example, I feel like all of us graduating tonight discovered and lived through our own high school experience.

Throughout high school, we have grown into ourselves, made friendships that will last a lifetime, aced some tests, failed some tests, and figured out who we are, and maybe who we want to be.

As a senior, I can truly look back at how much I’ve grown from the shy freshman who barely spoke and just kept to herself to a confident person who's not afraid to talk and express how she feels. We’ve made so many memories that we will never forget: the countless football games, winning the homecoming spirit week this year, competing in Orange vs. Brown Day, and hanging out with our best friends at our Senior Trip.

Though we’re all going in different directions, and we’ll never be the same after this, we should take this moment to relish in the good times we’ve experienced and take the knowledge we’ve learned on our next adventures.

One of most influential words I’ve heard in my life came from my grandfather. He grew up in the Charleston, South Carolina during the 1960s, and through all the hard times he’s faced throughout his life, there’s one thing he always said to me when times got tough: Nery a prize without a struggle. This moment right now is a prize that we have struggled these last four years to achieve. Though this is a momentous occasion, we must keep in mind that this is only a small prize in the many that we will attain in the course of our lives.

So, congratulations, Class of 2019, we’ve made it...and what’s next? Only time will tell.