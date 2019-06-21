As they collected their diplomas over the past few weeks, top students at local schools had inspiring words for their fellow graduates.
“It’s perfectly natural to experience fear and excitement right now, but stay on the path that will fulfill your dreams,” Pleasantville High School valedictorian Jennifer Ozoria told her peers during their commencement ceremony Tuesday. "Don't ever stop believing in yourself. We've gotten this far, and now we must all continue the journey into our own futures."
By the end of the week, nearly 90,000 students in New Jersey will have graduated from high school and begun their post-secondary careers.
According to data released this week from the annual Kids Count survey, New Jersey ranks second in the country in education, with a 90 percent four-year graduation rate.
Research shows the benefits of high school graduation can have a lasting impact long after a student leaves their local district.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation 2019 databook, based on 2017 data, states that a high school diploma is critical for entering today’s workforce.
“Students who graduate from high school on time have many more choices in young adulthood. They are more likely to pursue post-secondary education and training, make healthier decisions and engage in less risky behaviors. They also are more employable and have higher incomes than students who fail to graduate,” the databook states.
In 2017, median annual earnings for someone without a high school diploma were $23,031, which is about 75 percent of the earnings of a high school graduate. Someone with a bachelor’s degree has the potential to earn even more, the data show.
Graduates in South Jersey will attend prestigious institutions like Yale and Princeton. Others will stay in state at universities like Rowan, Stockton and Rutgers, while many will take advantage of the state’s free tuition programs by attending local community colleges.
Those not heading to college after high school will enter the military, the workforce, or career and technical training programs.
Some graduates this year earned prestigious scholarships and awards for academics or sports.
Standouts include Mainland Regional High School's Bradley Ferguson, who was among 161 students across the country to earn the title of Presidential Scholar from the U.S. Department of Education. Other local students selected as finalists were Theo Sherman of Millville High School, Ronald Canlla and Divya Rajput of Absegami High School in Galloway Township; Aidan Himley of Egg Harbor Township High School; and Samantha McBurrows of Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield.
Egg Harbor Township High School senior Samantha Scalese earned the first ever Amazon Future Engineer scholarship this year, one of 100 students in the nation.
St. Augustine Prep's Sincere Rhea will attend Penn State University on a full track and field scholarship, and Jayson Hoopes is heading to the University of Virginia to play baseball on a partial athletic scholarship.
Oakcrest High School senior Brielle Smith is headed to Stanford University to throw the javelin for the women’s track and field team on a full athletic scholarship.
Hammonton High School valedictorian John Grasso started his graduation speech by thanking his parents and told his classmates to not be afraid of failure, that their journeys are individual and will shape them for the future.
Cumberland Regional High School 2019 valedictorian speech
Welcome everyone, and I’m so honored to be speaking to you all today. Though I’ve worked hard to achieve this honor, there are so many people who have helped me along the way.
Thank you to my friends, who through our late-night FaceTime calls, lunchtime study sessions and many laughs helped me stay on track and keep school fun.
I would also like to thank my family for always keeping me on the right path, especially my dad, who was always there to share coffee with in the early mornings and make me smile in passing throughout the day.
Thank you to my best friend, my mom, for being the role model of a strong, intellectual woman and always being there to laugh at my horrible jokes and build me back up when I felt like everything was going wrong. You’ve helped me become the woman I am today, and there are not enough words in the world to express the gratitude and love I have for you.
These past four years have been an amazing journey and a very eye-opening experience. I hope I’m not the only one who was surprised to find that high school is nothing like all the Disney Channel movies I grew up watching. Freshman year, we all thought that we were wide-eyed young kids who were looking for the great high school experience that so many people talked about. Though it may not be the conventional example, I feel like all of us graduating tonight discovered and lived through our own high school experience.
Throughout high school, we have grown into ourselves, made friendships that will last a lifetime, aced some tests, failed some tests, and figured out who we are, and maybe who we want to be.
As a senior, I can truly look back at how much I’ve grown from the shy freshman who barely spoke and just kept to herself to a confident person who's not afraid to talk and express how she feels. We’ve made so many memories that we will never forget: the countless football games, winning the homecoming spirit week this year, competing in Orange vs. Brown Day, and hanging out with our best friends at our Senior Trip.
Though we’re all going in different directions, and we’ll never be the same after this, we should take this moment to relish in the good times we’ve experienced and take the knowledge we’ve learned on our next adventures.
One of most influential words I’ve heard in my life came from my grandfather. He grew up in the Charleston, South Carolina during the 1960s, and through all the hard times he’s faced throughout his life, there’s one thing he always said to me when times got tough: Nery a prize without a struggle. This moment right now is a prize that we have struggled these last four years to achieve. Though this is a momentous occasion, we must keep in mind that this is only a small prize in the many that we will attain in the course of our lives.
So, congratulations, Class of 2019, we’ve made it...and what’s next? Only time will tell.
Cumberland Regional High School 2019 salutatorian speech
Salutations, Class of 2019, and good afternoon. This, unfortunately, shall be the last speech that I shall give to you all. Let’s make it memorable, shall we?
As one Dwight Schrute said, “Blood alone moves the wheels of history! Have you ever asked yourselves in an hour of meditation – which everyone finds during the day – how long we have been striving for greatness? No revolution is worth anything unless it can defend itself! It is together that we prevail!”
In all seriousness, if you’re here listening to this, then I would, from the bottom of my heart, like to congratulate you. It means you did it. You won. I knew you could. And I do hope that this is not your last stop. When I came into this school, I was really just another cog in the machine. But with the help of all of you, this cog took form. I found my voice, my personality. I found friends, and a place where I belong. With the help of those friends, I found the strength needed to get me through these past four years. And I believe that all of you did as well. I hate to use a cliché, but we formed memories that will last a lifetime at this school. Even if we might have hated it, all those late nights studying, final exams, and heaps of homework shaped who we are. You might not like it, but you went through high school, and that is an integral part of you now. You should be proud.
We have been striving for greatness for a long time, now. We have spent years at war – the war of work – and you should never stop fighting. You will come to realize it is a privilege to fight, realize that the world can be conquered. Because we are warriors! Okay, we are Colts, but my point stands. Students of Cumberland Regional High School, this is a momentous occasion. You graduate from high school but once in your lifetime, and you have proven yourselves worthy of this accomplishment. It is now our duty to go out and improve the world. And all of you have that in you. Never give up. Never surrender. And if you need help, lean on your fellow man. Because it is together – it is together that we prevail!
I’d like to end my speech with a question. Do you believe in destiny? When I think of destiny, I don’t think of some predetermined fate you can’t escape. Rather, I think of some sort of final goal, something you work towards your entire life. It is up to you to determine what that might be. Whether you are going to college, the military, or work, it is up to you to forge your destiny. Take life by the horns! And if you don’t yet know what you’d like to do, that’s okay, too. The rest of your life is ahead of you. I just ask that you please don’t squander it.
Thank you, and goodnight.
“Take my advice — set small goals, and achieve them every day. Avoid clichés whenever possible, because they really do get annoying, don’t they? And when all else fails, since I don’t want to leave this class with a formal, impersonal goodbye, remember to ditch the formalities and just talk,” Grasso said.
Ocean City High School graduate Nora Faverzani, who represented students across the state of New Jersey on the state Board of Education this year, told her classmates to look back on their journey and give themselves credit for their accomplishments.
“As we venture on to college or career, we will draw from our experiences at community lunches with our friends or in classes with our favorite teachers. We are ready to leave this small community and thrive in the world. We have the power to make our own dots and connect them to form our own amazing image,” Faverzani said.