LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A large tarp hangs over the facade of Pinelands Regional High School, where construction workers move about as they have since school ended in June, attending to a laundry list of repairs.
The construction that began last year will close the high school for the 2018-19 school year, but in the end, Superintendent Melissa McCooley said, it will be worth it.
“I think we’re going to be good,” she said.
The 10th- 11th-, and 12th-grade students from Pinelands will return to the junior high building this fall as work continues on a $53 million project that includes extensive roof repairs, facade and window replacement, additional exterior work, athletic field improvements and interior upgrades.
Voters approved a bond referendum in 2017 to fund the much-needed repairs, especially at the high school, which had structural issues and a leaky roof. Work began last year but was halted after asbestos was found and a roofing nail fell on a student. The district closed the high school for three months as a precaution and sent students to the junior high on split sessions, upsetting parents.
While most infrastructure projects take place during the summer, Pinelands decided, due to safety concerns, to close the high school while it continued renovations, which are expected to be complete by next school year.
McCooley, who was hired as superintendent in May through a shared-services agreement with sending district Little Egg Harbor Township, said 10 temporary classroom units have been installed at the junior high to accommodate the additional students. Seventh-graders in the district will attend the Frog Pond School in Little Egg Harbor Township through a shared-services agreement.
Pinelands school officials said many things are different with this phase of the project compared to last year. McCooley said much of that change is credited to the new construction management company, Epic. She stressed they are not related to the environmental testing company of the same name that was criticized for its role in the project last year.
“I think my role in that is minimal because of Epic being here,” McCooley said. “Brian (Moore, site manager for Epic construction,) and his team put weekly updates on the website.”
McCooley added she also makes herself available to answer questions from parents, which helps allay concerns.
Pinelands school board President Sue Ernst said it was a team effort this time around.
“I’m not sure that existed before,” Ernst said.
The project is expected to be completed before school starts in summer 2019, but Moore said the first goal is to reopen the gymnasium at the high school for winter sports this school year.
Meanwhile, work on the football field and tennis courts has caused a disruption in the season resulting in mostly away games for the two teams. McCooley said she is working with the Class of 2019 to create a special year for the seniors who will spend their final year of secondary school in the junior high.
“I met with the class officers-to-be and, unlike adults sometimes, they’re very optimistic,” McCooley said. “They have some really cool ideas.”
Meanwhile, other school districts are completing upgrades this summer.
In Lower Township, the regional middle and high school district recently finished a $6.4 million project that included the addition of a field house, renovation of locker rooms, roof replacements and security upgrades, among other work, Superintendent Chris Kobik said.
“We are always looking to maintain the investment our community has made in our schools while continuing to improve educational opportunities for our students,” Kobik said.
Egg Harbor Township is finishing up a $1.5 million project to improve the high school pool. Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio said the repairs include HVAC, wiring and lighting upgrades to provide better ventilation for students and staff and improved pool circulation and efficiency.