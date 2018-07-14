For the second year in a row, school districts in South Jersey will have to scramble to make budget adjustments due to last-minute state aid changes.
A majority of the districts in The Press coverage area lost funding from the governor’s initial proposed state aid figures released in March, but received flat aid over the 2017-18 school year, according to analysis of budget figures. A handful of towns, especially Atlantic City, saw major increases in aid.
“The districts that are underfunded are seeing a lot of relief this year,” said Jeffrey Bennett, research director for the grassroots Fair Funding Action Committee, citing Atlantic City as the best example.
On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy released final 2018-19 state aid figures for school districts that align more closely with the funding goals of Senate President Steve Sweeney, pumping an additional $68 million into the budget for school districts.
TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed off on $8.5 billion in school funding…
The budget includes an additional $351 million in K-12 school aid for 391 districts and redistributes $32 million from 172 overfunded districts to those considered underfunded.
“I think this is a necessary step for the state of New Jersey. It’s not good for every single district,” said Bennett. “Of course there are districts who will struggle to make up for these losses.”
Nearly all of the schools in Cape May County lost funding for the second year in a row, with the largest decrease at Middle Township School District.
“It’s basically the same old story,” said state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
While pleased that underfunded districts are receiving more, Van Drew wanted to see overfunded districts not lose aid.
“There is an unfairness to it as well in that, not only for this year, but for the next seven years, there will be a constant cutting to funds from other schools,” he said, referencing Sweeney’s school funding reform bill that phases out adjustment aid and eliminates growth caps.
Lower Cape May Regional School Superintendent Chris Kobik said his district is planning several cutbacks to absorb the $312,000 cut in funding, including reducing planned security upgrades and maintenance work.
"We'll be fine with these cuts for this school year, but the seven-year plan is absolutely ludicrous and shortsighted," Kobik said of Sweeney's plan. He said the school funding formula fails to consider the wealth of the communities it affects.
"Our school district has always done everything it can to be financially responsible and still provide a high-quality education with a breadth of services that are needed for our students," he said.
Cumberland County schools had a mix of increases and decreases, with Bridgeton School District set to receive an additional $3.9 million over 2017-18. Bridgeton’s aid did not change from the governor’s proposed budget to the final figures released this week.
Some towns that were being shielded against aid deductions in the governor’s proposed budget will see cuts in the final numbers.
Vineland’s proposed modest bump in aid was replaced with a slight decrease, less than 1 percent. Commercial Township will see a nearly $1 million drop in state aid over 2017-18.
Meanwhile, Atlantic City is taking home the one of the biggest increases in aid: $3.5 million over the proposed budget.
Bennett said that while Atlantic City seems to be winning, the aid is still not sufficient to bring the district to the same funding level as other underfunded districts in the state.
The governor’s budget promises to bring aid for nearly all underfunded districts to 58 percent of the School Funding Reform Act, but the increase was capped at $3.5 million affecting 16 schools, including the two vocational schools in Atlantic and Passaic counties.
According to Bennett, for Atlantic City to be at 58 percent, its state aid would need to be $64 million. It will receive $29 million in the coming school year.
Only two other public schools received increases in aid within The Press coverage area in the final budget figures from the governor’s proposed figures: Hammonton at $1.7 million and Absecon an extra $1.3 million.
It is unclear whether the districts losing aid will be able to apply for a loan or grant to make up for the loss as was available last year under Gov. Chris Christie. Van Drew said he is speaking with Sweeney about that option and invited the Senate president to tour the schools in his district that will lose money.
“I want him to take a look at the challenges they have there,” he said.
SEARCH FOR YOUR DISTRICT TO SEE HOW MUCH AID IT WILL RECEIVE: