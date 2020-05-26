MTHS mascot.jpeg

The Middle Township High School mascot Panther poses with yard signs delivered to high school seniors Monday by staff as a way to celebrate the graduating class during the school closures due to COVID-19.

 Middle Township High School / provided

Date TBD

Barnegat High School

Egg Harbor Township High School

Atlantic City High School

St. Augustine Preparatory School

July 6

Wildwood High School, 6 p.m.

July 7

Middle Township High School, 10 a.m. at Memorial Field

Ocean City High School, Carey Stadium

**To be included in this list, please email clowe@pressofac.com with the subject line "Graduation".

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

