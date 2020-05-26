Egg Harbor Township High School
Atlantic City High School
St. Augustine Preparatory School
Wildwood High School, 6 p.m.
Middle Township High School, 10 a.m. at Memorial Field
Ocean City High School, Carey Stadium
MTHS mascot.jpeg
The Middle Township High School mascot Panther poses with yard signs delivered to high school seniors Monday by staff as a way to celebrate the graduating class during the school closures due to COVID-19.
Middle Township High School / provided
