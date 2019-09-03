Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Several more South Jersey districts will see preschool programs grow this year with new funding from the state, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.
Twenty-eight districts with at least 20 percent of their student population receiving free or reduced lunch or that had been receiving partial state funding to address pockets of poverty were awarded a total of $20 million in preschool expansion aid. The aid will allow approximately 1,450 children across the state to attend a high-quality preschool this year.
In Atlantic County, Buena Regional will receive $1,032,077; Somers Point $456,163; and Weymouth Township $213,006. Cape May County schools receiving funding are Dennis Township at $622,750 and Middle Township at $687,686. Ocean County’s Tuckerton school district will receive $679,140 and Ocean Township will receive $971,584.
The funding is a continuation of expanded preschool aid that Murphy announced last year for 64 school districts.
“New Jersey has long been considered a leader in early childhood education, and I am proud that we are now bringing about the greatest growth in preschool that this state has seen so far this century,” Murphy said during Tuesday’s announcement in Union City. “Educating our children at this critical age will give them a strong start in academics and a desire to learn.”
High-quality preschool programs are identified as transitioning to a full-day program, with a certificated teacher, an aide, small class sizes, and inclusive of children with special needs who have an individualized education program.
The programs must be implemented by Oct. 1.
The funding is allocated as follows:
Atlantic Buena Regional $1,032,077
Atlantic Somers Point $456,163
Atlantic Weymouth $213,006
Burlington Beverly City $498,242
Burlington Burlington Twp. $213,006
Burlington Edgewater Park $478,287
Camden Gloucester Twp. $1,451,363
Camden Mount Ephraim $451,535
Cape May Dennis Twp. $622,750
Cape May Middle Twp. $687,686
Essex Belleville $892,452
Gloucester Glassboro $717,664
Gloucester National Park $214,398
Hudson Kearny $2,661,345
Hunterdon High Bridge $273,120
Mercer Princeton $721,439
Middlesex Sayreville $2,799,800
Monmouth Farmingdale $157,764
Monmouth Ocean Twp. $586,772
Morris Dover $1,177,174
Morris Netcong $188,230
Ocean Ocean Twp. $971,584
Ocean Tuckerton $679,140
Passaic Woodland Park $261,360
Salem Mannington $226,711
Sussex Montague $730,296
Sussex Stillwater Twp. $286,902
Union Winfield $349,674
