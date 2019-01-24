TRENTON — Students from several Cape May County schools and one from Vineland were selected to have their artwork appear on a 75th anniversary Smokey Bear calendar.
The free 2019 calendars were created to celebrate Smokey and highlight the importance of wildfire prevention, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“The 2019 calendar is a great way to remind everyone that awareness and prevention are critical to the safety and protection of life and property,” said Gregory S. McLaughlin, state fire warden. “People start most wildfires, either accidentally or intentionally. We encourage the public to pick up a calendar and see the great job that New Jersey’s schoolchildren did in capturing the important message of how to prevent wildfires.”
Local students whose artwork was selected include Roxanne Campbell of Middle Township Elementary School #2 (February); Kiera Collins of Middle Township Elementary School #2 (May); Camila Lopez of Crest Memorial School (June); Graham Curley of West Cape May Elementary School (July); Fiona Hardin of Middle Township Elementary School #1 (September); and Alice Pagan of Dr. William Mennies Elementary School in Vineland (December).
Honorable mention winners are Seth Migliaccio of Middle Township Elementary School #1, Matthew Chin of Middle Township Elementary School, Alex Leora of Warren E. Sooy Elementary School in Hammonton, Geneva Blight of Eagleswood Elementary School, Zoe Peterman of Middle Township Elementary School #1 and Edwin Silva of Dr. John H. Winslow Elementary School in Vineland.
About 200 children from public and private schools across the state submitted entries for the calendar contest.
The Forest Fire Service provided a certificate to each winner and an allotment of calendars to their schools for distribution. Smokey Bear, accompanied by a Forest Fire Service fire warden, will visit each of those schools.
The 2019 calendars may be downloaded from njwildfire.org or picked up at any of the Forest Fire Service’s three division offices. The local office is at 5555 Atlantic Ave. in Mays Landing.