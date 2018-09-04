Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Side entrance 13th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Gap between old section of building (right) and the new addition on Atlantic Ave. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
View 13th Avenue side. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Back of school playground area 12th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Side entrance 12th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Rows of classrooms with air conditioners 12th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
12th Avenue side view. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Back of school playground area 13th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Side entrance 13th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Gap between old section of building (right) and the new addition on Atlantic Ave. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
View 13th Avenue side. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Back of school playground area 12th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Side entrance 12th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Rows of classrooms with air conditioners 12th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
12th Avenue side view. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Back of school playground area 13th Avenue. A proposed bond referendum is slated for improvements to Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, to include roof work, new HVAC and security at the entrances. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Two local school districts will hold special elections in October in hopes of completing major renovations to their buildings.
Hamilton Township and North Wildwood both reported having bond referendums to their respective county clerks by the Aug. 28 deadline. The special election will take place Oct. 2.
North Wildwood in Cape May County is proposing two bonds to make improvements at the district’s only school building, Margaret Mace Elementary, which serves 209 students in preschool through eighth grade.
The first ballot question authorizes the city to bond $4 million to improve heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), as well complete a project to extend the life of the roof another 20 years. The local cost share of the project would be $2.4 million, according to the district fact sheet.
The second question asks voters to approve a bond of $931,250 for security upgrades at the north entrance, replacement of exterior doors, and refinishing the gym floor, among other enhancements. The local cost share would be $558,750.
Crest Memorial School Pre-K student Brendan Sciara gits a final good bye from his mom Robin before being led into class. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School computer teacher Jeannine Yecco (right) greets incoming students at the start of the new school year. School guidance councilor Mario Tridente introduces his Pre-K daughter Vittoria to the staff. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School kindergarten teacher Meredith McGonigle greets her new students at the start of the new year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Pre-K student Ben Lhulier is a little reluctant to leave his dad Larry, to start the new school year at Crest Memorial School, even if his dad is the principal of the school. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School second grade teacher Sherri Carannante, readies her class for her new incoming students. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School teacher Jeannine Yecco (right) greets incoming students at the start of the new school year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School kindergarten teacher Meredith McGonigle greets her new students at the start of the new year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School teacher Susan Haury, greets her new student to class. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students and parents walk along New Jersey Ave in Wildwood Crest, on the first day back at Crest Memorial School. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School teacher Jeannine Yecco (right) greets incoming students at the start of the new school year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School students and sisters Peyton (left) and Brooklyn Haas, get a good-bye hug from their cousin Sloan Dietterich. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School basic skills teacher Diane Martino, greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students peer through the bus window arriving at the Douglass Memorial School at the start of the new year. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School teacher Peg Barger, greets students entering the school. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School basic skills teacher Diane Martino, greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School kindergarten student Abby Pelham, gets a last hug from mom Kim before start the new school year. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School superintendent Jeff Samaniego, greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School kindergarten student Abby Pelham, gets a last hug from mom Kim before start the new school year. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School principal Nick Bailey greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School Pre-K teacher Stacy Hotaling, (left) and instructional aide Stephanie Bada, prepare the class for students scheduled to arrive on Sept 10. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School Spanish teacher Paula Lucas, greets her students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Student arrive a Wildwood High School and Middle School at the start of the new school year. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood Phys Ed teacher Heath McMasters, hands out information about sports programs for the school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Student arrive a and check their class schedules at Wildwood High School and Middle School at the start of the new school year. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Incoming freshman Kevin Cruz is ready to begin the new year at Wildwood High School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students at Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, begin the new school year. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Adrienne Laigie, AI teacher at Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, test the electronic keyboards in the school library. New this year in the school is an art and music integration program for the students. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Jade Knight of Eileen Carter's first grade class begins the new school year at the Glenwood Ave School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
First grade teacher Eileen Carter greets Aynslee Poole at the start of the new school year at the Glenwood Ave School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim France, an ESL teacher at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, takes parents on a tour of the school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students arrive at Wildwood High School and Middle School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School Spanish teacher Paula Lucas, greets her students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ivette Gonzalez, secretary and translator at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, greets the parents of arriving students on the first day of school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students of Jessica DeWeese’s second grade class were eager to get the new year started at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
First year teacher at Wildwood Middle School Greg Clayton, greets his students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students of Eileen Carter's first grade class begins the new school year at the Glenwood Ave School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students arrive with parents at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School Spanish teacher Paula Lucas, greets her students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Principal Phil Schaffer, right, greets students arriving at Wildwood’s high school and middle school Thursday. The district is one of the first in the area to open for the school year, with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers Thursday. See more photos and video from the first day back to school at PressofAC.com. Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Melissa Vogt, a child study teacher at Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, greets parent Ishann Dawson and her daughters Ahjalee 4 and Nala 2 as Ahjalee arrives for her first day at school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students begin classes at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crossing guard Jannette Guzman helps student cross Pacific Ave at the High School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School Pre-K student Brendan Sciara gits a final good bye from his mom Robin before being led into class. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School computer teacher Jeannine Yecco (right) greets incoming students at the start of the new school year. School guidance councilor Mario Tridente introduces his Pre-K daughter Vittoria to the staff. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School kindergarten teacher Meredith McGonigle greets her new students at the start of the new year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Pre-K student Ben Lhulier is a little reluctant to leave his dad Larry, to start the new school year at Crest Memorial School, even if his dad is the principal of the school. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School second grade teacher Sherri Carannante, readies her class for her new incoming students. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School teacher Jeannine Yecco (right) greets incoming students at the start of the new school year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School kindergarten teacher Meredith McGonigle greets her new students at the start of the new year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School teacher Susan Haury, greets her new student to class. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students and parents walk along New Jersey Ave in Wildwood Crest, on the first day back at Crest Memorial School. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School teacher Jeannine Yecco (right) greets incoming students at the start of the new school year. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crest Memorial School students and sisters Peyton (left) and Brooklyn Haas, get a good-bye hug from their cousin Sloan Dietterich. Teachers at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School basic skills teacher Diane Martino, greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students peer through the bus window arriving at the Douglass Memorial School at the start of the new year. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School teacher Peg Barger, greets students entering the school. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School basic skills teacher Diane Martino, greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School kindergarten student Abby Pelham, gets a last hug from mom Kim before start the new school year. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School superintendent Jeff Samaniego, greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School kindergarten student Abby Pelham, gets a last hug from mom Kim before start the new school year. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School principal Nick Bailey greets students off the bus. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Douglass Memorial School Pre-K teacher Stacy Hotaling, (left) and instructional aide Stephanie Bada, prepare the class for students scheduled to arrive on Sept 10. Teachers at David C. Douglass Memorial School in Lower Township, greeted incoming students on the first day of classes to start the new school year, Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School Spanish teacher Paula Lucas, greets her students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Student arrive a Wildwood High School and Middle School at the start of the new school year. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood Phys Ed teacher Heath McMasters, hands out information about sports programs for the school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Student arrive a and check their class schedules at Wildwood High School and Middle School at the start of the new school year. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Incoming freshman Kevin Cruz is ready to begin the new year at Wildwood High School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students at Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, begin the new school year. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Adrienne Laigie, AI teacher at Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, test the electronic keyboards in the school library. New this year in the school is an art and music integration program for the students. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Jade Knight of Eileen Carter's first grade class begins the new school year at the Glenwood Ave School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
First grade teacher Eileen Carter greets Aynslee Poole at the start of the new school year at the Glenwood Ave School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim France, an ESL teacher at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, takes parents on a tour of the school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students arrive at Wildwood High School and Middle School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School Spanish teacher Paula Lucas, greets her students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ivette Gonzalez, secretary and translator at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, greets the parents of arriving students on the first day of school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students of Jessica DeWeese’s second grade class were eager to get the new year started at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
First year teacher at Wildwood Middle School Greg Clayton, greets his students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students of Eileen Carter's first grade class begins the new school year at the Glenwood Ave School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students arrive with parents at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School Spanish teacher Paula Lucas, greets her students at the start of classes. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Principal Phil Schaffer, right, greets students arriving at Wildwood’s high school and middle school Thursday. The district is one of the first in the area to open for the school year, with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers Thursday. See more photos and video from the first day back to school at PressofAC.com. Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Melissa Vogt, a child study teacher at Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood, greets parent Ishann Dawson and her daughters Ahjalee 4 and Nala 2 as Ahjalee arrives for her first day at school. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Students begin classes at the Glenwood Ave School in Wildwood. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Crossing guard Jannette Guzman helps student cross Pacific Ave at the High School. The Wildwood School District is one of the first districts in the area to open for the school year with students arriving for class and meeting the teachers at the High School and Glenwood Ave School. Thursday Aug 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
North Wildwood Superintendent Christopher Armstrong said that the district’s last bond is expiring this year, so the cost of the project would not have any impact on the tax rate. Armstrong said that the building, which dates back almost 100 years, is in need of upgrades.
“We have an older building, there is an addition in the front hat was put on in (1999), but the original building is from 1923,” he said.
The Department of Education will fund 40 percent of the cost, he said.
“The goal is to hit the ground the running as soon as our students leave for the summer and get most of it done by the start of school next year,” Armstrong said.
In Atlantic County, the Hamilton Township School District is hoping to approve a $22 million bond for HVAC and other renovations, including the installation of a full surveillance system, at the Hess Educational Complex Elementary School, Shaner Memorial Elementary School and Davies Middle School.
According to a fact sheet provided by the district, the timing of referendum falls in line with the final payment of a prior bond and results in a $130 annual tax savings to the average homeowner in the township. The district states that the projects are “critical” to ensure the security and reliability of the buildings.