Two local school districts will hold special elections in October in hopes of completing major renovations to their buildings.

Hamilton Township and North Wildwood both reported having bond referendums to their respective county clerks by the Aug. 28 deadline. The special election will take place Oct. 2.

North Wildwood in Cape May County is proposing two bonds to make improvements at the district’s only school building, Margaret Mace Elementary, which serves 209 students in preschool through eighth grade.

The first ballot question authorizes the city to bond $4 million to improve heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), as well complete a project to extend the life of the roof another 20 years. The local cost share of the project would be $2.4 million, according to the district fact sheet.

The second question asks voters to approve a bond of $931,250 for security upgrades at the north entrance, replacement of exterior doors, and refinishing the gym floor, among other enhancements. The local cost share would be $558,750.

North Wildwood Superintendent Christopher Armstrong said that the district’s last bond is expiring this year, so the cost of the project would not have any impact on the tax rate. Armstrong said that the building, which dates back almost 100 years, is in need of upgrades.

“We have an older building, there is an addition in the front hat was put on in (1999), but the original building is from 1923,” he said.

The Department of Education will fund 40 percent of the cost, he said.

“The goal is to hit the ground the running as soon as our students leave for the summer and get most of it done by the start of school next year,” Armstrong said.

In Atlantic County, the Hamilton Township School District is hoping to approve a $22 million bond for HVAC and other renovations, including the installation of a full surveillance system, at the Hess Educational Complex Elementary School, Shaner Memorial Elementary School and Davies Middle School.

According to a fact sheet provided by the district, the timing of referendum falls in line with the final payment of a prior bond and results in a $130 annual tax savings to the average homeowner in the township. The district states that the projects are “critical” to ensure the security and reliability of the buildings.