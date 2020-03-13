BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep and Our Lady of Mercy Academy are suspending all on-campus activities until March 30.
The faculty and staff at St. Augustine will meet Monday to discuss its cyber-learning policy and its delivery over the next two weeks, according to a statement from the school.
"Students will be able to enter the buildings at St. Augustine Prep on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9 am to 1 pm to pick-up any belongings they will need until our campus re-opens. No one will be permitted on our campus during the closure. This includes our athletic facilities and all buildings," according to a statement from the school.
OLMA will provide access to the building Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for any students or faculty who need to gather textbooks and supplies.
"While we are in the midst of uncharted waters, we are prepared and together will weather whatever comes our way. I appreciate your cooperation and ask you to join me in praying for everyone worldwide who has been affected by this virus. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly," according to a statement from OLMA.
