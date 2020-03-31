The state Board of Education Wednesday will consider relaxing rules that will allow schools to districts to provide special education services remotely.

The New Jersey State Board of Education’s April 1 meeting agenda includes the temporary rule modification concurrent with the governor’s executive order on March 9, allowing heads of departments to do so “where the enforcement of which would be detrimental to the public welfare during this emergency.”

Prior to the the governor ordering all public and private K-12 schools closed by March 18, school districts have been figuring out how to provide special education related services like occupational, speech and behavioral therapy.

Despite clarification from the U.S. Department of Education last week allowing for the virtually provides services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, state regulations do not permit school districts or other educational agencies to deliver related services to students with disabilities through the use of electronic communications.

The proposal from New Jersey Commissioner of Education Lamont Repollet states, “Without this increased flexibility, students with disabilities will not receive the special education and related services they are entitled to as determined by each student’s individualized education program (IEP).”

Repollet wrote that the rule change is necessary because “enforcement of the existing rules would be detrimental to the public welfare during this emergency.”

Due to social distancing regulations related to the new coronavirus, the monthly meeting of the State Board of Education will be held via Skype with the public portion beginning at 10 a.m.

The public may call +1 (908) 409-1022, conference call No. 613516317# to listen to the meeting.