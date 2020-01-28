Stockton rally

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The state and the union representing state college faculty, including Stockton University, have agreed to two new contracts after six months of tense negotiations that prompted a strike authorization last year.

The members of the Council of New Jersey State College Locals reached a settlement with the governor’s office for its adjunct faculty that was ratified by union members earlier this month and is in the midst of voting to ratify a contract for full-time faculty that includes a 2% yearly increase through the contact’s four years.

Tim Haresign, president of CNJSCL and a professor at Stockton, said that the union was “pretty happy” with the agreements.

“Every contract you always like to do a little bit better but in the end we were pretty satisfied with that contract,” Haresign said.

Haresign said that the most significant part of the adjunct agreement will be the largest raise the union has ever achieved for the part-time teachers.

“At the end of four years, they’ll be making an extra $230 per credit,” he said.

The full-time contract ratification vote will close in mid-February.

The Governor’s Office, which leads contract negotiations for the 11 unions that make up the Council, a subsidiary of the American Federation of Teachers, did not respond to a request for comment on the agreements.

The contract covers 10,000 faculty, adjuncts and professionals across nine state colleges, including Stockton, Ramapo College, William Paterson, Rowan, Montclair State, Kean, New Jersey City and Thomas Edison universities and The College of New Jersey. Locals at The College of New Jersey, Ramapo and William Patterson have also approved strike authorizations.

The state union contract expired June 30. Since then, the two parties have been negotiating for a new agreement with the Council advocating for more protections for adjunct faculty and seeking to limit the number of non-tenured employees at each college.

Just before Thanksgiving, Stockton Federation of Teachers Local 2275 and the other locals held a rally as part of a statewide day of action organized by the Council where they began the vote for a strike authorization.

“It was a challenging process,” said Local 2275 President Rodger Jackson said. “We’re glad that the process has come to a successful resolution. We believe there are a number of important victories we have achieved for our members.”

Jackson said that includes a limit on the non-tenure track teaching positions and protections for those employees, as well as the power of binding arbitration on the local level.

Specific details for non-tenured teaching positions will be decided on college-by-college basis, he said.

Haresign said that the full-time contract, which is not yet available for public viewing, will include a change to the medical plan with lower premiums based on salary and a small increase in prescription drug coverage.

Haresign said that the strike authorization vote was important to the union’s success in the negotiation process.

“I don’t think we would have gotten under the adjunct contract the large raise without the strike authorization vote and the rally on campus,” he said.

