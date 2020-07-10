TRENTON — The Buena Regional School District for two years did not follow some state and federal financial regulations and erroneously paid out $35,469 in health insurance waivers to employees already receiving benefits, according to an audit of the district released by the state comptroller Friday.
According to the report, acting Comptroller Kevin D. Walsh found that between July 2015 and June 2017, Buena failed to verify incomes for participation in the free and reduced-price meal program, did not properly advertise when procuring insurance brokers and did not follow the terms of its employee contracts for payout to employees opting out of health insurance.
The state did not say what triggered the audit, and a request for more information was not immediately returned.
Buena Regional Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr., who began in the district during the 2018-19 school year, said the district has been in communication with the state office and a formal corrective action plan will be presented at the August school board meeting.
After months of waiting for their closing moment together, South Jersey’s high school Class …
“The district takes these matters seriously, and the Business Office has already begun correcting these issues prior to the release of the formal report,” Cappuccio said.
During the time frame covered in the audit, Buena underwent several administrative changes. Business Administrator Pasquale Yacovelli and Superintendent John DeStefano were both hired in the 2014-15 school year. DeStefano resigned in February 2017 “and retired for medical necessity,” according to Press archives.
According to the comptroller's report, Buena Regional could do more to comply with state and federal regulations and save taxpayer money.
The report found that children from households that are ineligible for the National School Lunch Program received free or reduced-price lunches because the district did not follow verification guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, specifically for applications that reported zero income.
Rowan College of South Jersey will hold classes remotely this fall, with the exception of th…
In addition, the report cited a lack of transparency in the district’s procurement of insurance brokers. Particularly, the report found that two contracts awarded to the district’s insurance brokers failed to meet standard requirements for transparency because they were not reported in the district’s designated newspaper, nor did the district file required documentation that the insurance broker’s contract was exempt from going through a formal bidding process. Additionally, the health insurance broker failed to inform the district whether the broker would receive any commission, service fee or valuable consideration as a result of selling a health insurance policy or contract.
Finally, the report found the district did not adequately monitor health insurance coverage and, in some cases, gave duplicate health benefits to employees.
In the 2017-18 school year, $30,189 in opt-out waiver payments were given to six couples in which both individuals were employed by the district. Three more employees received $5,280 in improper opt-out payments because they were also receiving benefits from the district.
During this same period, the district was facing a budget shortfall of $800,000, forcing cuts to personnel and programming.
Graduation Central: Celebrate South Jersey's Class of 2020
Visit The Press of Atlantic City Graduation Central for all of the latest on this year's Class of 2020 including photos, top students, speech highlights, videos and more.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that high school can hold in person graduations starting on July 6. Below is a list of schools that have announced …
Atlantic Christian School hosts a graduation ceremony for its 20 seniors Wednesday in front of the school in Egg Harbor Township.
Atlantic Cape Community College joined the legion of schools around the country using virtual spaces to celebrate this year’s graduates.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Instead of walking across the stage at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to accept her diploma, Alay’ziah Haraksin was seated at h…
Rowan University held its first virtual graduation Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.