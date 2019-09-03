PLEASANTVILLE — Students in the district did not attend school for enough hours on 16 half days last year and the superintendent should have known, according to findings by the state.
The Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a special meeting to accept the findings of a report by the state’s Office of Fiscal Accountability and Compliance that revealed on 16 half days during the 2018-19 school year did not meet the required four hours of instructional time.
According to the report, Superintendent Clarence Alston, who resigned in June, did not fulfill his administrative responsibility as the leader of the district "ensuring that the half-day instructional scheduled used by the district adhered to the statutory and regulatory standards, thereby placing the district's financial well-being at risk."
The half days were the subject of last minute changes to the school schedule at a June meeting.
The report states that the deficit was pointed out by the state-appointed monitor, Constance Bauer, who suggested that the half day sessions could be impacting revenue from the lunch program budget, which remains in a deficit.
According to the OFAC report, the instructional time issue has the potential to impact state aid because the commissioner of education is authorized to withhold aid for a district that fails to comply with state rules, standards or directive.
“No state aid shall be paid to any district which has not provided public school facilities for at least 180 days during the preceding school year, but the commissioner, for good cause shown, may remit the penalty,” the report states, quoting statute.
The report criticizes Alston's leadership in the district, knowledge, and honesty in communicating with investigators.
"Dr. Alston did not have sound operational knowledge of the district's calendar insofar as he was unaware of the correct number of half days used by the district at the time of his interview," according to the report's conclusion. "And apparently remained unaware 11 days later when he queried the investigator before confirming with district resources. Dr. Alston did not provide an accurate representation of the facts in this matter."
The report will be referred to the State Board of Examiners for further review and to take whatever action it deems appropriate, according to the resolution on Pleasantville’s agenda for Tuesday. The report also requires a corrective action plan to be adopted by the school board.
In addition, the school board will also vote to accept a corrective action plan for its lunch program after a procurement review by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture that found several issues including related to the district’s food service deficit. The report states that the district must resolve its deficit by the end of this school year.
The deficit is noted in the state monitor’s exit plan as one of the reasons Pleasantville continues to have a state fiscal monitor.
The board is also expected to vote on a new board attorney for the upcoming school year, a health insurance broker and a casualty insurance broker.
