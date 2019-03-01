PLEASANTVILLE — Following some discrepancies, officials have confirmed that four seats are u…

What does a state monitor do?

A fiscal monitor, like those in Atlantic City and Pleasantville, is there to oversee the financial management of the district until it can get on sound fiscal footing.

Pleasantville’s state monitor has been in place since 2007, although the school district had extra state oversight for several years prior.

Currently, 10 state monitors are in place in districts across the state: Elmwood Park, Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Trenton, Lakewood, Hi-Nella, Belleville, Pleasantville, Woodbine and Ridgefield Park. Atlantic City, Lakewood and Camden have or have had an assistant state monitor assigned.

According to state law, state monitors are assigned by the commissioner of education if the required annual audit of district finances receives an adverse opinion from the auditor or if the audit finds a combination of deficiencies in the budget or operations. State monitors oversee fiscal management of the district’s funds and have the ability to hire, promote and fire employees. They also can override an action or vote by the board of education or chief school administrator on certain occasions.

State monitors also develop an action plan to address fiscal crises.

If a district can get back on sound fiscal footing, the monitor makes a recommendation to the commissioner of education to return fiscal control.

Irvington, Willingboro and Beverly City have shed their state monitors in the past.