EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students at Egg Harbor Township High School got a taste of democracy in action this month as they participated in a statewide mock presidential primary election.

The online election called NJ Vote 100, open to fourth to 12th grade students statewide, was held Feb. 1 through 14 to coincide with the centennial of New Jersey’s ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The event, hosted by New Jersey Women Vote and New Jersey Mock Election, was meant to promote civic engagement in youth, according to the website.

Statewide there is an ongoing push for more civics education. A bill reintroduced last month in the state Legislature to require students in middle school to take a civics course — which decades ago was the norm — was approved by a Senate committee earlier this week.

“Far too many young people could talk for hours on pop culture or sports, but do not know who represents them in Washington or how they can hold elected officials accountable,” said state Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, who is the Senate Education Committee vice chairwoman. “Educating the next generation on the importance of civic engagement is critical to the future of our democracy.”

In preparation for the mock election Friday, Egg Harbor Township High School teacher Michael Martirone asked the freshmen in his U.S. History 1 class to fill out two post-it notes — one naming anything they knew about the candidates seeking the presidency in 2020 and one with an issue they cared about — and stick them on a white board.

Most of the students named President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders as candidates, and many also wrote down the issue of free college. Martirone asked the students whether they knew who supported free college or how it would be paid for, and no one answered.

“You have an issue that you care about, but you aren’t really sure where the candidates stand on the issues,” Martirone said, instructing them to try out some websites such as isidewith.com to find out where candidates stand on issues they care about.

Seniors from Martirone’s AP Government class, Malini Gulati and Megan Herbein, both 17, helped the freshmen as they navigated the questions and began the online voting process, where students ranked candidates in each party. They also could answer two public questions, one on making daylight saving time year-round and the other on later school start times.

Herbein said the mock election exercise was helpful because it has made her more familiar with the candidates. She said it was good practice for when she is eligible to vote next year.

“A lot of young people did not vote in the last election, and I think it’s important to vote because we’re the people who are going to be living with the decisions,” she said.

Gulati said more schools should be teaching students how to vote.

“A lot of first-time voters when they go to the polls, they’re not really sure what to do,” she said, adding it can be intimidating.

She said more than knowing how to vote, young people should know who they are voting for, which is why the mock election is useful.

Martirone said mock elections can help students who lack an understanding of the institutions of government.

“It’s like math. If you want to be really good at math, you have to take the time to practice it. If you want to be a really good runner, you’re going to have to practice your form,” he said.

The mock election has been held since 2016. This year's results are not yet available, but previous results are online at njmockelection.org.

