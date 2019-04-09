The test is shorter and has a new name, but school officials say not much has changed in the administration of the statewide standardized test previously known as PARCC.
“We do not anticipate any issues, nor expect any delays or technical issues,” said Upper Township Superintendent Vincent Palmieri. “Hopefully, our students perform well.”
Standardized testing began as early as Monday in schools throughout the state and will continue through the end of May. This is the first year students will be taking the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment instead of the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers. The test will be about two hours shorter. Students in third through 10th grades are required to take the test annually.
One change not mentioned by administrators is that the 11th-grade students will not be required to take the English Language Arts or math tests this year, as announced in a March memo to school districts from the Department of Education.
Little Egg Harbor Township’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction John P. Acampora said that because the district uses the state’s Student Learning Standards as a roadmap, it didn’t change instruction prior to the test.
“In Little Egg Harbor School District, we are not doing anything differently than what we have always done,” said Acampora. “Although we are not taking PARCC this year, we are being told the NJSLA will look and feel very similar to PARCC, as the platform is still on Pearson.”
Meanwhile, the state is still considering its next steps in developing a new test to replace the former PARCC as promised by Gov. Phil Murphy during his 2017 campaign.
In the fall, the state Board of Education moved forward an amended proposal to reduce the number of required tests in high school from six to four: English language arts and math testing in grades 9 and 10.
In late December, the court invalidated the state's high school graduation requirements, which included passing multiple PARCC exams in various grades because they were not in line with state law that required only one test administered in 11th grade.
In February, the court agreed to allow students in the classes of 2019 and 2020 to graduate using the previous 2019 standardized testing rules while the state develops a new approach.