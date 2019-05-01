ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University will have a new home for its growing rowing program at the Atlantic City Boathouse in a property exchange for the Carnegie Center with the local board of education.
The Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a resolution at its meeting Wednesday to enter into negotiations for property transfer.
“This is a mutually beneficial arrangement that will benefit Stockton’s rapidly growing rowing program and enhance Stockton’s presence in Atlantic City’s University District,” President Harvey Kesselman said.
Under the agreement, Atlantic City Board of Education would become new owners of the historic Carnegie Center, but would continue to have use of the boathouse for its crew teams.
The school district plans to create a regional center for professional development at the Carnegie Center, said Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell.
"The agreement between Stockton and Atlantic City Board of Education is a great agreement because we're going to swap ownership of both buildings, but our crew team will have full use. We will not disrupt our crew program," Caldwell said.l
He said that the latest agreement is a continuation of the partnership between the school district and the college that creates a pipeline from Atlantic City High School to Stockton University.
D'Amico said that the college began operating the Carnegie Center in 2004 and took ownership of the century-old building in 2009. It served as the city’s library from the turn of the 20th century until the 1980s.
Currently, the Carnegie Center on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard hosts undergraduate and graduate courses, continuing professional education programming, and special events for Stockton and outside organizations. Stockton's graduate social work program had already moved this year to the new Atlantic City campus.
Stockton University spokeswoman Diane D’Amico said the college has enough space for its programming at the new Atlantic City campus building along Albany Avenue, so it no longer had a use for the Carnegie building. She said the Work First program will also be moved and an agreement with Thomas Jefferson University’s Physician Assistant program expires in June. They plan to relocate.
The boathouse on Fairmount Avenue is used by Atlantic City's crew program, and the school also rents out the space for special events. Stockton’s rowing teams have been using the boathouse as part of an agreement with the school district, and the college has undertaken efforts grow its program. In December, Stockton hired Atlantic City native and nationally recognized crew coach John Bancheri.
In April, the women's team scored its highest point total at 58 and best finish ever at third at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships.