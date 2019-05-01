ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Board of Education may soon be the new owners of the historic Carnegie Center in a building exchange with Stockton University.
Stockton University Board of Trustees will consider a resolution at its meeting today to enter into negotiations for the purchase the Atlantic City Boathouse in the Chelsea neighborhood from the Atlantic City Board of Education in exchange for the Carnegie Center. Atlantic City school board has not yet voted on the matter. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
Currently, the Carnegie Center on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard hosts undergraduate and graduate courses including Stockton's social work program, continuing professional education programming, and special events for Stockton and outside organizations. The boathouse on Fairmount Avenue is used by Atlantic City athletic teams including its crew program, and Stockton also rents space there for its rowing program. The school also rents out the space for special events.
Atlantic City School Superintendent Barry Caldwell did not respond to a request for comment on how the school district would use the Carnegie Center.
The district is in the midst of a search for a new board office. Last May, the school board approved a budget that included $5 million to purchase a new administration building. For the last several years, the district has leased two floors in the Citi Center building at 1300 Atlantic Ave. for about $660,000 a year. This year, the lease expires.
Stockton University spokeswoman Diane D’Amico declined to discuss the agreement but said that the college began operating the Carnegie Center in 2004 and took ownership of century-old building in 2009. It served as the city’s library from the turn of the 20th century until the 1980s.
The boathouse is located in Atlantic City’s university district and could provide a permanent home for the college’s rowing team, which is growing.