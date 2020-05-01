We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Students who attend Stockton University can now submit an application to the college for emergency school grants through the federal CARES Act.

Stockton was awarded $10 million from the legislation, $5 million of which is dedicated to helping offset costs for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples of covered expenses are lost wages for student workers, food, housing, child care, health care and costs related to academics including computers or internet access students may have purchased to accommodate the move to online courses.

Students eligible for federal financial aid, which includes at least 85% of Stockton students, are eligible for the grants.

+2 Stockton halts expansion, holds raises and hiring amid aid freeze, revenue loss ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University is putting a freeze on its plans to expand its campus in…

“We know that our student workers rely on their income to help pay for college,” Stockton Financial Aid Director Heidi Kovalick said. “We encourage all of our students, and especially our student workers, to take advantage of this opportunity to recoup funds they have lost, or expenses they may have incurred.”

The college said all students received an email from Stockton’s Financial Aid Office outlining the program and linking to the application for the grant funds. The deadline to apply is May 15.

Kovalick said the financial aid office is also notifying students and parents that if their financial situation has changed as a result of COVID-19, they may be eligible for adjusted federal financial aid for the 2019-20 academic year as well as 2020-21.

“We recognize that many families have lost jobs during the pandemic and are not in the same financial situation as they were when they first applied,” Kovalick said. “We will work with them to reevaluate their status and adjust their aid if we can.”

Students should begin receiving the grants within 14 days of approval. More information and the application are at stockton.edu/cares.

— Claire Lowe