A new partnership will allow Stockton University to further develop its first-year cannabis studies minor.
The New Jersey CannaBusiness Association announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement with Stockton to develop opportunities in which the NJCBA will provide educational support, training and research opportunities to the college.
“New Jersey is on the cusp of legalization, and as we get closer to that day, it is important that we prepare young people on how to be successful and involved in this rapidly evolving industry,” said Scott Rudder, president of the NJCBA.
According to a news release, the organization, whose mission is to promote jobs and growth in the cannabis industry, will also provide guest lecturers and internship opportunities in the cannabis field. The programs will begin during the spring 2019 semester.
“Stockton University should be praised for its forward thinking and preparedness. We are excited to be collaborating with Stockton, and we look forward to bringing industry subject matter experts to the classroom. I hope other colleges and universities will learn from this example,” said Rudder, a former Republican state legislator, mayor, veteran and current government affairs executive.