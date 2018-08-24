Stockton, Atlantic City betting on success of island campus

Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Stockton University seniors, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus.
Stockton University seniors Spencer Szabaday, 20, of Brick Township; Trisha Quan, 21, of Middletown; Dan Prawetz, 22, of Middletown; and Matt Epstein, 22, of Mendham Township, are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. ‘It’s really just a new place to spread our wings,’ Szabady said.
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus. Stockton and AC prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus. Stockton and AC prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus. Stockton and AC prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus.
Stockton University seniors Spencer Szabaday, 20, of Brick Township; Trisha Quan, 21, of Middletown; Dan Prawetz, 22, of Middletown; and Matt Epstein, 22, of Mendham Township, are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. ‘It’s really just a new place to spread our wings,’ Szabady said.
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus. Stockton and AC prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus. Stockton and AC prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Stockton University seniors, Dan Prawetz,22, of Middletown, Trisha Quan,21, Middletown, Spencer Szabaday,20, Brick and Matt Epstein,22 of Mendham are moving into the new Atlantic City campus housing this fall. Stockton and AC as it prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
L to r: Michelle McDonald, Chief officer for Academic Programming, Atlantic City, Haley Baum, Asst. Dean of Students, Atlantic City and Brian Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University stand at the new campus. Stockton and AC prepares to welcome 1,000 college students to the city this fall. Aug.23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
At first, Stockton University student Spencer Szabady and his roommates didn’t even consider living in Atlantic City an option for the upcoming school year — they wanted to stay on the main campus in Galloway Township.
But an information session about student housing last semester changed their minds.
Why? Opportunity.
"It's really just a new place to spread our wings," Szabady, 20, of Brick Township, said Tuesday, standing before the glass-front residential building on the Boardwalk where he and his five roommates will live in September.
Stocktons First Students-Members of the Stockton State College Charter class visIted the campus and are shown examining a model of the college facilities. Shown are Elizabeth Alton of the Board of Trustees, Deborah Anne Catalano, Jennifer Grebenschikoff Dougherty, Robert E. McGarey and college President Dr. Richard Bjork. December 2, 1970
Congressman William Hughes and wife, Nancy Hughes, Chairpersons of the 1985 Spring Benefit at Stockton State College pose a moment with Stockton President Vera King Farris.The Congressman is a member of the Stockton State College Foundation Board. Proceeds of over $70,000 were contributed for this event. May 6, 1985. Press File Photo
United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, left, shakes hands with long-time friend, Bill Hughes, Jr., after speaking at the Performing Arts Center of Stockton University on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday, January 23.
Richard Stockton College of New Jersey Harold E. Taylor Observatory, on Pomona Road, in Galloway Township, which has been closed to the public. Wednesday, June 10, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
In this May 23, 2018, photo, Sgt. Tracy Stuart, of the Stockton University Police Department in New Jersey, plays with her police dog, Hemi, who won a national competition among explosive-sniffing dogs, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Stockton is moving forward with plans to create a University District. It's up for approval on next week's Atlantic City Council meeting -- this designation would make it so the area surrounding the campus in Chelsea is the Stockton area, with banners, signs, new businesses, student centers, etc.
Stockton University president Harvey Kesselman thanked the members of what he called the "village" it took to make the idea of the new quad a realty. The ribbon was cut on the new buildings on Wednesday morning on the Galloway campus.
Monday October 6 2014 (l-r) Students Vanessa Spollen, 18, of Northfield, Roberto Nieves, 26, of Longbranch, Matt Lucas, 21, of Belmar and Jamie Hanson, 21, of Northfield work in a studio at WLFR at Stockton. WLFR is celebrating its 30th anniversary. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Stocktons First Students-Members of the Stockton State College Charter class visIted the campus and are shown examining a model of the college facilities. Shown are Elizabeth Alton of the Board of Trustees, Deborah Anne Catalano, Jennifer Grebenschikoff Dougherty, Robert E. McGarey and college President Dr. Richard Bjork. December 2, 1970
Congressman William Hughes and wife, Nancy Hughes, Chairpersons of the 1985 Spring Benefit at Stockton State College pose a moment with Stockton President Vera King Farris.The Congressman is a member of the Stockton State College Foundation Board. Proceeds of over $70,000 were contributed for this event. May 6, 1985. Press File Photo
United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, left, shakes hands with long-time friend, Bill Hughes, Jr., after speaking at the Performing Arts Center of Stockton University on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday, January 23.
Richard Stockton College of New Jersey Harold E. Taylor Observatory, on Pomona Road, in Galloway Township, which has been closed to the public. Wednesday, June 10, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
In this May 23, 2018, photo, Sgt. Tracy Stuart, of the Stockton University Police Department in New Jersey, plays with her police dog, Hemi, who won a national competition among explosive-sniffing dogs, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Wayne Parry
Mrs. Purmell (left) presents portrait of Albert Einstein to Stockton President peter Mitchell (right) and David Ahlsted (Emeritus), Associate Proferssor of Art.
Stockton is moving forward with plans to create a University District. It's up for approval on next week's Atlantic City Council meeting -- this designation would make it so the area surrounding the campus in Chelsea is the Stockton area, with banners, signs, new businesses, student centers, etc.
Stockton University president Harvey Kesselman thanked the members of what he called the "village" it took to make the idea of the new quad a realty. The ribbon was cut on the new buildings on Wednesday morning on the Galloway campus.
Monday October 6 2014 (l-r) Students Vanessa Spollen, 18, of Northfield, Roberto Nieves, 26, of Longbranch, Matt Lucas, 21, of Belmar and Jamie Hanson, 21, of Northfield work in a studio at WLFR at Stockton. WLFR is celebrating its 30th anniversary. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
When Stockton opens next month to more than 1,000 students in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City, it will mark the beginning of a new era in the city known for sin. But it is also a homecoming for the nearly 60-year-old institution that got its start in the Mayflower hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
What it is not, however, is a gamble, said Michelle McDonald, Stockton’s chief officer for academic programming in Atlantic City.
“We had target goals, and we pushed past them so early. We’re a sneeze away from 70 percent capacity in the academic courses. I don’t see this as a gamble at all. I’m really excited to see where we can go from here,” said McDonald, who also serves as associate vice president for academic affairs for the university.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council gave final approval last week to designate a University Distric…
Many in Atlantic City are all-in on the island campus, and are betting Stockton will help bring new life to a city that was, up until recently, down on its luck.
Jesse O. Kurtz, a Chelsea resident and 6th Ward city councilman, said Stockton took a risk coming to Atlantic City, and the city is the beneficiary.
"In Atlantic City, there is such a heavy reliance on one industry that to have another big player, namely education, come to fruition the way it is, that really benefits us in terms of making us well-rounded as a city," Kurtz said.
He said it is now up to the city to be a good partner.
“I think that this is going to be as big as opening Boardwalk Hall,” said Carol Ruffu, president of the Chelsea Neighborhood Association. “Just to see people walking on the street, it’s just going to bring life back to that area of the city.”
ATLANTIC CITY — The rooms are yet to be furnished, but most of the beds have been filled at …
Ruffu, an Atlantic City native with deep ties to the city’s history — her grandfather was mayor in 1927 — said the residents of Chelsea are ready for the gentrification of the neighborhood that spans more than two wards in the south end of town. She said residents want to see more food and shopping options, as well as improved streetscaping. Already, new businesses are opening, like Choice Bar on Albany Avenue, Chico & Sons on Ventnor Avenue and the aptly named Gateway Convenience store on Atlantic Avenue.
“There’s nothing negative about it, everything is positive,” said Ruffu, who is also a local real estate agent.
Szabady and his roommates will be some of the more than 500 students moving into the 150-unit beachfront residential building on Albany Avenue at the end of this month, which offers year-round housing.
“It's honestly gorgeous, everything is brand new and I’m excited to go,” said communications major Trisha Quan, 21, of Middletown, one of Szabady's roommates.
She said some students and parents were concerned about living in Atlantic City because of crime and nightlife distractions, but she and her roommates are not.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bobby Peterson reminisced about growing up in the Ducktown section of the ci…
“We think that it’s not as bad as people make it seem to be. I understand there are dangers on every campus, but that goes for everywhere,” she said. “My mom told me, ‘It’s up to you.’”
Across from the dorms on Atlantic Avenue sits the college’s academic building, where 1,279 students have signed up to take classes for the fall semester.
Inside the buildings are classrooms, a food court featuring Chartwells and Carluccio’s pizza from Northfield, and an urgent care open to the public. There will be a bookstore and an event hall, and indoor and outdoor spaces for students to congregate. Total construction costs for Stockton are about $176 million, said Brian Jackson, chief operating officer for the Atlantic City campus.
Students at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus, as well as local residents, will have access to…
Jackson said it’s not just about what’s happening inside the Atlantic City campus buildings, but what will happen outside the buildings as well, as more businesses are drawn to the area and students begin to make themselves a part of the community.
“These are things we’re hoping and wishing for. It’s not just great for Stockton, it’s great for Atlantic City,” Jackson said.
Assistant Dean of Students for Atlantic City Haley Baum said she sees herself as an ambassador for the students, introducing them to her favorite offerings in the city and encouraging them to get out and become a part of the neighborhood.
“The goal of a liberal education is to expand your mind,” said Baum. “There’s so much around them that they can learn about and grow because of. That’s part of learning about yourself.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A month before the scheduled opening of Stockton University’s new campus…
For university President Harvey Kesselman, a member of that first Stockton class in Atlantic City, the college is part of a renaissance for Atlantic City that began recently with developments like the Tennessee Avenue project and the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort casinos.
“We’re not the panacea, but we’re part of the solution,” said Kesselman, standing on the steps of the academic building earlier this month. He said opening up the campus in Atlantic City was “among the most fulfilling things I’ve done in my life.”
Kesselman, who had just wrapped up a photo shoot with the New York Post for a story on Atlantic City and its so-called “rebirth," said the city is not just important for Atlantic County, but also for the state of New Jersey.
“I’ve always argued that the health of this state is tied to this city,” said Kesselman, adding it might take some time to change perception, but it’s up to everyone to help.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council gave final approval last week to designate a University Distric…
To build up that reputation, Stockton is taking a cue from other anchor institutions like Rutgers-Camden and the University of Pennsylvania by creating a community partnership. There will be expanded service-learning opportunities for students and continuing-education opportunities for residents.
College officials and city residents said having Stockton in Atlantic City will also serve as a way to stop out-migration from the area.
Quan agrees with that vision for Atlantic City.
“What I hope Stockton will do is want to be a part of the community,” Quan said. “My hopes are we fit in and are the missing piece of the puzzle, something that’s always been missing.”
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on Claire Lowe daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Claire Lowe posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.