Stockton University Atlantic City campus
The Stockton University Atlantic City campus is just a over a week away from holding classes to begin the fall semester. On Tuesday, school officials hosted a Media Day to tour the new facilities on the island, including student dorms and an academic building. Tuesday, August 28

The new Stockton University Atlantic City campus will have its official ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.

The ceremony will mark the celebration for the $178.3 million project. Officials will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at 3701 Boardwalk in front of the new residential complex.

The event is open to the public and the new campus will be open for self-guided tours following the ceremony.

Featured speakers include Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, Senate President Steve Sweeney, Sen. Chris Brown, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and others.

