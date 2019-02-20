GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Board of Trustees will vote Wednesday on purchasing off-campus dorms it currently leases, adding about 40 rooms to its permanent housing stock.
The agenda posted on the college website includes a resolution authorizing the purchase of 421 Chris Gaupp Drive, which includes 42 two- and three-bedroom dorms, which Stockton has been leasing from D & M Galloway Holding LLC since 2016.
D & M is operated by former Galloway Township Mayor Don Purdy and, according to the tax assessor’s office, is valued at $1.8 million. In 2018, the total tax bill was $56,631, the office said.
The property at Chris Gaupp is about 2.7 acres and includes a 24,000-square- foot building with various common areas and a retail space, the resolution states.
“The Board of Trustees determined that the purchase of the property will cost-effectively support the university’s long-term demand for student housing and is in the best interests of the university,” reads the resolution.
The addition of this permanent housing comes about a year after Stockton announced it was selling the Seaview property, which had the capacity to house nearly 350 students although about 270 lived there when it was sold. The sale was finalized in August for $21.07 million to KDG Capital LLC.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has sold Seaview Resort to a Florida company for $21…
In September, Stockton opened its Atlantic City campus with on-campus housing for 530 students.
In addition to the purchase, the board agenda includes a resolution to approve an increase in housing rates for next school year. According to the agenda, the average rate is increasing from $4,734 to $4,882 per semester.