GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Fifty years ago this week, the governor of New Jersey signed into law a program designed to help some of the most vulnerable students in the state.
On Thursday, Stockton University marked that achievement with a celebration that included various alumni who also participated in the Educational Opportunity Fund program.
EOF participants Amaris Sotomayor, 18, of Vineland, and Amber Woods, 18, of Dorothy, said they heard about the program while filling out their FAFSA forms and didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity.
The Educational Opportunity Fund, or EOF, provides financial assistance and support services, including counseling, tutoring, and developmental course work, to students from educationally and economically disadvantaged backgrounds who attend institutions of higher education in New Jersey.
Among the speakers was Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, Stockton Assistant Dean of Education John Gray, and Atlantic Cape Community College Dean of Students Paula Steward-Davis.
In total, 135 EOF students in Stockton’s incoming freshman class are spending five weeks on campus as part of the summer program to help prepare them for college.