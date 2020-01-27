GALLOWAY — Stockton University has been chosen by the Association of American Colleges and Universities as one of 13 institutions to host a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center.
The new center will facilitate community collaborations and dialogues that can question, break down and dissolve unhealthy racial narratives, according to the college
“Part of Stockton’s mission is to prepare our students to live and thrive in a multi-cultural society and become leaders in their communities,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “This initiative will pave the way for the next generation of strategic leaders and critical thinkers to advance equity and access.”
AAC&U plans to establish 150 such centers across the country. The 13 announced this month join 10 approved in 2017, including Rutgers-Newark, the only other center in New Jersey.
