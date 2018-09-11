MAYS LANDING — Luana Cordeiro just had to study and take a couple final exams in order to graduate with a degree in criminal justice from Kean University in 2009.
Her cap and gown was ordered, and graduation invitations had already been sent out to family and friends.
But Cordeiro never got her diploma. A heroin and cocaine addiction derailed her life, but nine years later, the mother of three will be able to complete her college degree through a new scholarship program between Stockton University and Atlantic/Cape May Recovery Court.
“What we believe is that addiction is a disease, not a bad moral choice,” said Atlantic County Recovery Court Judge Mark Sandson. “And many people’s educations have been cut off mid-stream by addiction.”
Cordeiro, 33, of Galloway Township, is the first recipient of a part-time scholarship, which she said will help her afford school while she works full time as an intake coordinator at Enlightened Solutions Detox.
University and court officials announced the new program Tuesday at the Superior Courthouse with more than 100 current Recovery Court participants in attendance.
Atlantic/Cape May County Recovery Court is one of the largest drug court programs in the state. Cordeiro was among 130 people who graduated from the program in May.
After hearing about Cordeiro’s situation at graduation, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner began searching for ways to try and help her complete a degree, reaching out on her behalf to universities and advocates in the court system.
School and court officials said they hope to have at least two students with scholarships by the spring semester and grow from there.
“Our foundation has had support for this program and can provide educational opportunities for folks to get where they want to be, to be successful, to help make a difference in other people’s lives,” said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman.
This is not the first Recovery Court has partnered with the university. Officials announced in May that they were teaming up with Stockton and other South Jersey employers to create a program that helps Recovery Court participants find jobs when their criminal records would otherwise make them ineligible.
Stockton University also has a recovery student housing program, which has designated on-campus dorms reserved for students in addiction recovery to help them build a support community while at school. About eight students are currently in the housing program, officials said Tuesday.
Cordeiro, who began to use substances as a teen to cope with trauma and abuse she experienced while growing up, said she was still able to get good grades and attend college through her addiction. It wasn’t until the very end of school that things spiraled out of control.
“After that, I was mourning. I couldn’t get over the fact that I didn’t graduate. There was so much pain and embarrassment,” she said. “College? It was like a lost dream.”
After years of working a 12-step program, staying sober, maintaining good relationships with family and loved ones, being a good mother to her children and returning to work, Cordeiro will get a second chance and pursue a career in social work.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” she said. “The question is, are you guys willing to do what it takes?”