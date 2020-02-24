GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is introducing a new program next month providing academic enrichment for individuals without the cost and commitment of college.
The Stockton Institute for Lifelong Learning will offer noncredit academic classes at $45 to the public beginning with two four-week courses on play and poetry at the Galloway campus.
“This is an opportunity for community members to learn from Stockton professors at a reasonable cost, without a full semester commitment, homework or papers,” said Associate Professor of Psychology Christine Ferri, who helped develop the institute for the Stockton Center on Successful Aging.
On March 6, 13, 20 and 27, associate professor of communication disorders Amy Hadley will teach History of Play in America, based on the work of historian Howard Chudacoff. Discussions will include personal stories of childhood and play, and exploration of the contributions different groups have made to play in the United States.
On April 3, 10, 17 and 24, assistant professor of writing Nancy Reddy will guide students in developing strategies for reading and enjoying contemporary poetry. The course will examine how poets get their ideas and will consider three approaches: writing about place, writing about magic and transformation, and writing through the perspective of mythological figures or famous people.
The classes will meet 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Room 102 of the Arts and Sciences Building.
Classes for the summer and fall are being developed and will cover topics such as politics, history, music, biology and environmental science. College officials said they hope to offer classes at all of Stockton’s campuses and instructional sites in the future.
Register online at stockton.edu/SCOSA. For more information contact Christine.Ferri@Stockton.edu or call 609 652-4311.
