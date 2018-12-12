EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For Stockton University, its new dual-credit pilot program is preparing future students for college-level courses. For the high school students taking the class, they are getting a head start on a degree and saving thousands of dollars.
“College is expensive. I’d like to mitigate how much I have to pay,” said Malik Alverio, 17, one of the 20 students in Matthew Logan’s College Algebra class at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Egg Harbor Township is one of two high schools in Atlantic County – the other is Holy Spirit –taking part of the pilot program for Stockton’s dual-credit math course this year. The course is designed to make it less likely students will need to take non-credit, developmental mathematics courses in college.
According to its 2018 institutional profile from the state Office of Higher Education, five percent of the undergraduate students at Stockton in fall 2017 were enrolled in one or more remedial classes. For the 1,564 first-time, full-time students that year, 4.6 percent were enrolled in remedial math classes.
“This course was designed to follow all the topics from the math Accuplacer,” said Emily Ryan, instructor and Survey of Mathematics Dual-Credit Coordinator at Stockton University.
Ryan said that many students are required to take the Accuplacer for course placement at many colleges including Stockton. In addition to preparing the students for the test, the class fulfills the quantitative reasoning requirement at Stockton as long as the student earns at least a C grade. Other colleges may accept the course, too.
Greg Ryan, Egg Harbor Township Supervisor of Mathematics, said while the majority of seniors in Egg Harbor Township School District take some form of math, that College Algebra is designed for students who may need additional support.
Most of the students in the class have taken Algebra I and II and Geometry. If they didn’t take College Algebra, they would either have to take statistics or pre-calculus, teacher Matthew Logan said.
“Most of them would have really struggled with pre-calc,” he explained.
Alverio said the class is easy to understand because it applies to real-life scenarios.
“You’re not thinking, ‘how am I going to use this in real life?’” Alverio said.
Eighteen-year-old Mason Burgess added, “In real life, I’m going to have a budget. I’m going to have to think about my profits.”
The students said taking the course made sense financially, too.
Burgess said he knew he needed math in college to pursue a teaching degree and the dual-credit route allows him to pay a fraction of the cost.
According to Emily Ryan, the class is worth four credits at Stockton. Instead of paying nearly $1,900, dual-credit students pay $100 per credit. If they received free lunch, there is no cost to the students.
Logan was instructing students Wednesday on linear programming. The students were in groups of three or four to complete a packet of questions.
“Given scenarios and given data, they have to find a way to minimize and maximize profits,” Logan explained.
He said students coming out of his class should have a strong grasp of algebra and problem solving.
“It’s that extra year of algebra to get them prepared for college,” Logan said.