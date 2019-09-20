Stockton file photo

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University experienced another year of growth as it works toward its goal of 10,000 students by next fall.

The college, at its Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, announced a 2% increase in new students — more than 1,500 freshmen, 1,100 transfer students and 400 graduate students.

Total fall 2019 enrollment includes more than 9,900 undergraduate and graduate students.

The number of students taking classes in Atlantic City has also increased by nearly 30%, with 1,682 students taking at least one course there, up from 1,300 in fall 2018.

Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich said Stockton received more than 6,900 freshman applications for fall 2019, a 14% increase over 2018.

In addition, almost 100 students have indicated they would be enroll in Stockton’s dual-admissions program with a local partner community college, then transfer later to Stockton to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Stockton also reported a 4% increase in enrollment for summer 2019, with more than 2,536 students taking summer classes.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments