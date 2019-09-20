Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University experienced another year of growth as it works toward its goal of 10,000 students by next fall.
The college, at its Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, announced a 2% increase in new students — more than 1,500 freshmen, 1,100 transfer students and 400 graduate students.
Total fall 2019 enrollment includes more than 9,900 undergraduate and graduate students.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The number of students taking classes in Atlantic City has also increased by nearly 30%, with 1,682 students taking at least one course there, up from 1,300 in fall 2018.
Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich said Stockton received more than 6,900 freshman applications for fall 2019, a 14% increase over 2018.
In addition, almost 100 students have indicated they would be enroll in Stockton’s dual-admissions program with a local partner community college, then transfer later to Stockton to complete their bachelor’s degree.
Stockton also reported a 4% increase in enrollment for summer 2019, with more than 2,536 students taking summer classes.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Freshmen Stockton University students move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Stockton University freshmen move into the dorms in Atlantic City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.