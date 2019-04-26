Next year, students at Stockton University will be able to major in Africana Studies as the college expands its program that began in the 1980s.
Professor Donnetrice Allison is the program coordinator, and about 20 faculty members are contributing courses in five areas: arts and entertainment, global perspectives, history and humanities, literature, and social and political perspectives.
“What can you do with an Africana Studies degree? Absolutely anything,” Allison said during a launch party held recently for the degree program.
About 70 people attended the launch, including featured speaker Molefi Kete Asante of Temple University, who founded the first Ph.D. program in Africana Studies.
The degree program builds from the Africana Studies minor program, which has been at Stockton since 1983.
“This is a program whose time has come,” said Lisa Honaker, dean of Stockton's School of Arts and Humanities. “I am looking forward to great growth.”
More information is at stockton.edu/africana-studies.