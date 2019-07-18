ATLANTIC CITY — Two places within Stockton University’s Academic Center were named Thursday after people who made significant contributions to the resort’s education history or to the resort itself.
Paul Greenberg and his wife, Ellen, committed $100,000 to the Stockton Foundation — $50,000 for the Atlantic City Opportunity Fund, an endowment providing money for initiatives designed to expand Stockton students’ engagement with and in Atlantic City, and $50,000 to support the university’s needs through the Stockton Fund.
In exchange for their gift, the Greenbergs got to name a classroom in the new Academic Center. The naming of the Myra and Jerome Greenberg Classroom was made official in a ceremony in Room 313.
Myra Greenberg earned her New Jersey permanent teaching certification from Stockton during the 1970s. She was one of the first Stockton students to graduate from the teaching program.
“Luckily, Stockton was there for her to get her teaching certificate,” said Paul Greenberg, Myra’s son, in a statement. “From there, she taught various sciences at (Atlantic City High School) for many, many years in classroom 313.”
Myra Greenberg and her husband, Jerome, also were involved with philanthropic initiatives.
Jerome Greenberg played a pivotal role in establishing Ye Olde Tymers Club Endowed Scholarship at the university. Myra Greenberg led a study group in 1971 that evolved into the group now known as Friends of Encore Learning of Stockton.
Also on Thursday, Charles Kramer and his wife, Lynn, honored the memory of Charles’ parents, Arnold and Gertrude Kramer, by creating in their name an endowed scholarship fund at Stockton that will assist Atlantic City High School graduates who attend the university.
The front veranda of the new Stockton Academic Center was named the Kramer Veranda in memory of Arnold and Gertrude Goldstein Kramer.
“If there had been a Stockton, or scholarship money, when my mother graduated high school, she could have gone to college,” Charles Kramer said in a statement. “She was so smart. This endowment is really about providing scholarship money for students, but I hope they also take the time to read the plaque.”
A plaque on the veranda provides a short history of Arnold and Gertrude Goldstein Kramer’s lives.
Arnold Kramer’s father, Ben, started Kramer Beverage in 1924 in the resort. Arnold Kramer, a 1933 Atlantic City High School graduate, joined the business after graduating from the Peirce School of Business in Philadelphia. Charles and Lynn Kramer expanded the family business, which is now based in Hammonton and extends into eight counties.