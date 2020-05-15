GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Instead of walking across the stage at Boardwalk Hall to accept her diploma, Alay’ziah Haraksin was seated at her computer inside her home in Pleasantville.
There was no cap, no gown, and no cheering from the stands as Haraksin closed out her senior year at Stockton University – the first in her family to graduate college.
“It was pretty depressing to know that we wouldn’t be able to walk across the stage. We worked hard,” said Haraksin, 22.
Like her fellow classmates on Friday, she participated in Stockton’s virtual commencement – the first of two celebrations the college has developed to honor its graduates this year in light of closures due to COVID-19.
Many colleges have turned to virtual graduation ceremonies this spring and some, including Stockton, have planned in-person ceremonies for a later date due to social-distancing guidelines resulting from the pandemic. Rowan held it’s virtual ceremony last week.
Stockton’s ceremony Friday included a pre-recorded speech from college President Harvey Kesselman, and congratulatory wishes from New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, several professors and a few students.
“Congratulations Ospreys. You’ve reached an extraordinary milestone in your life. One that you’ve worked so hard to achieve, and one that should be recognized and celebrated. And while the manner in which we connect today is through technology, our bond has never been stronger as we commemorate this day,” Kesselman said.
During his remarks, Kesselman recognized the unprecedented situation that the class of 2020, and the rest of the nation, finds itself in now.
“Yes, we’re living in the midst of unpredictable times, but let me assure you Ospreys, we have weathered life’s adversities before,” he said, “And we have emerged on the other side, stronger and sharper. And we will again.”
Graduate Marissa Luca, 21, of Mays Landing had planned a small celebration for Friday with her boyfriend who she lives with, including her favorite take-out food. She plans to video chat with her parents, too.
Luca, who majored in communications, said she didn’t realize how important the commencement ceremony was to her until it was taken away.
“Honestly, I never really thought much about it. It was kind of one of those things that I thought, ‘I guess I’ll do it,’” she said of the ceremony. “It’s like this real lack of closure, lack of resolution. It feels like I’m pivoting into a new world without any sort of goodbye…It’s like you’re ending something mid-sentence.”
She is hopeful to get to the “real” graduation at some point, she said.
Haraksin, who earned her bachelor's degree in education, celebrated with her parents at noon and was planning to surprise her mom, who is graduating this spring from Atlantic Cape Community College, with a special dinner in the evening. Atlantic Cape has not announced plans for a virtual ceremony.
Graduation Day for Haraksin also includes an interview for a teaching job in the Pleasantville School District where she recently finished her student teaching at the South Main Street School.
She said she learned from school closures this year to “be prepared for anything.”
She also wants to participate in any future in-person ceremony.
“It’s a big deal. I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college, so I think that my mom deserves to see my walk across the stage,” Haraksin said.
Favad Akhtar, 26, of Brigantine, who earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Stockton, would have participated in the college’s graduate commencement held at the Galloway campus this spring, but that, too, was canceled.
Instead, he also took to the computer Friday to celebrate. His family planned a “mini graduation," with Akhtar wearing some graduate regalia, including his cap and gown from his undergraduate ceremony in 2016, followed by a family dinner. He said that he knows not having the in-person ceremony is difficult for everyone, but said he thinks Stockton is trying its best under the circumstances.
“We're not sure when, but I am totally for the idea of doing something to celebrate us, so I really appreciate it,” he said.
Luca said she is proud of her fellow students for how they have pulled through during a difficult time.
“It’s so weird, but there’s something nice about seeing how strong the people around you can be,” she said.
For a list of graduates, visit stockton.edu/commencement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.