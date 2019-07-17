GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students at Stockton University will see a 2.25% increase in tuition and fees for the 2019-20 academic year and the 2020 summer session.
“Stockton remains committed to providing students with access and excellence at an affordable price,” university President Harvey Kesselman said in a statement. “Our U.S. News and World Report ranking as a top 10 public college in the Northeast and our inclusion in the Forbes listing of Best Value Colleges in the United States show we are succeeding.”
The university’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday afternoon on the increase, according to a news release from the university.
For undergraduates, full-time, in-state students will pay $14,047 per year, an additional $309 over the 2018-19 academic year, while full-time out-of-state students will pay an additional $469, bringing their costs to $21,335. In-state part-time students will pay $540.28 per credit. In addition, the transportation and safety fee will increase from $120 to $135 per semester, while all other fees remained the same.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to freeze $4.6 million of new funding for Stockton was not a factor in setting tuition and fees this year but makes it difficult to plan for future expansion in Atlantic City, Kesselman said. Stockton receives one of the lowest per-student state aid rates in New Jersey.
“I know the governor appreciates our efforts to remain affordable and recognizes the beneficial impact the extra funds will have on Stockton and its students,” Kesselman said.
For the 2019-20 academic year, the university revised its tuition and fee allocation process, shifting more of the total cost of attendance to tuition and less to fees, according to the release.
“The total cost remains the same,” said Vice President for Administration and Finance Michael Angulo. “But the new initiative allocates more of the cost to tuition, which will benefit students who are eligible for tuition reimbursements from their employers.”
