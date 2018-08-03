GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township police will participate in Stockton University’s upcoming Welcome Week activities to discuss safety after four lawsuits against the college and an off-campus fraternity were filed last month alleging rape.
Stockton’s annual Welcome Week is several days of on-campus activities intended to introduce new students to campus life, rules and expectations. The students are mandated to attend an assembly that covers federal law and topics such as sexual harassment and abuse, as well as consent and safety practices and procedures.
Galloway Township police will reinforce Stockton’s messages to students about how to remain safe when choosing to attend unregulated off-campus events or activities, Stockton said Friday.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sexual assault on college campuses is a pervasive reality, and the lates…
“The Stockton Police Department has had a longstanding relationship with the Galloway Township police,” Stockton Director of Public Safety Adrian Wiggins said. “We welcome their participation in our ongoing efforts to educate students on how to take safety precautions no matter where they are. The entire Stockton community can play an active role in preventing and reporting sexual misconduct or criminal activity.”
In all four of the civil lawsuits, which were filed in New Jersey District Court in Camden, the plaintiffs alleged they attended a party at an off-campus house that purported to be the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, although Stockton said the frat has been unrecognized by the college since 2010.
In the suits, the plaintiffs say they believe they were drugged by members of the fraternity prior to being sexually assaulted. Some of the assaults are alleged to have happened at the fraternity house, located on the White Horse Pike, while some were said to be committed in on-campus housing. Toms River attorney Robert Fuggi represents all of the plaintiffs in the cases.
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman addressed several alleged sexual assaults inv…
Stockton has declined to comment on the cases, which are being handled by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, but officials from the school said they are abiding by all federally mandated obligations under the Title IX anti-discrimination law.
According to the latest announcement, Stockton officials met recently with Galloway police to discuss awareness, prevention and disciplinary procedures already in place and how they might be enhanced.
Galloway police Chief Donna Higbee said they have always worked collaboratively with Stockton police and welcome the opportunity to enhance Stockton’s messages about preventing, identifying and immediately reporting sexual assault or other criminal activity both on and off campus.