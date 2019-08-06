ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University’s latest continuing education program will explore the ocean every Tuesday in Atlantic City.
The series, 6-7:30 p.m. through Aug. 27 at Stockton’s city campus, will cover topics like current exploration research, underwater robotics and the marine life of the Atlantic Ocean and the city’s surrounding waterways.
Experts from Stockton’s Marine Science program and Coastal Research Center will provide “lifelong learning” lectures and discussion sessions directly from their research and areas of specialization.
The series began Tuesday. Future installments are as follows:
Aug. 13: “Migratory Fishes and the N.J. Coast” with Associate Professor of Marine Science Mark Sullivan. Sullivan will discuss common migratory species in the area and how they relate to fishery sustainability.
Aug. 20: “Exploring the Deep Sea Using Underwater Technology” with Professor of Biology Tara Luke. Luke will detail the most recent discoveries from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ship Okeanos Explorer and will explore how remotely operated vehicles and other underwater technology are used in the field of deep-sea exploration.
Aug. 27: “Deep Ocean Shipwrecks: Exploring Where No One Has Gone Before” with marine archeologist and Adjunct Professor of Marine Science Steve Nagiewicz. Nagiewicz will review the archaeological study of shipwrecks from several explorations of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus around the world, and will discuss how the use of remote technology is used to study and document shipwrecks at deep depths.
The cost of the lecture series is $20 per session or $55 for the full series. Register at stockton.edu/continuing-studies or by calling 609-652-4227.
— Claire Lowe