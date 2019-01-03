Stockton University and Ocean County College announced a dual-admission partnership Thursday aimed at making the transition from the two-year college to Stockton a smoother process.
About 250 students transferred from Ocean County College to Stockton this past fall semester, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said in a news release. The two schools hope the Transfer Pathways agreement will ease the process for future transfer students.
Similar agreements are in place between Stockton and Atlantic Cape Community College, Cumberland County College and other two-year schools in the state.
“This agreement will provide increased support to students while they are at Ocean County College,” Kesselman said, “as well as provide assurance that they can have a smooth pathway to a bachelor’s degree at Stockton.”
Highlights of the agreement:
Students denied admission to Stockton can receive conditional dual admission to attend classes at OCC while having access to Stockton’s campus activities and student groups.
Current OCC students can apply for conditional acceptance at Stockton and hear of their acceptance ahead of time.
Graduates with an associate’s degree from OCC can automatically transfer as a junior to Stockton, with no application fees.
A Stockton adviser will also be available at OCC on a regular schedule, and five one-year scholarships to Stockton worth $2,000 will be made available to OCC graduates covered by the agreement.