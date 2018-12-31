Stockton University Atlantic City campus
Buy Now

The Stockton University Atlantic City campus academic building. Tuesday, August 28

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Aspiring writers or those looking to sharpen their skills can sign up for a writing retreat at Stockton's Atlantic City campus in January.

Murphy Writing of Stockton University will present a New Year’s Writing Retreat over the weekend of Jan. 12 and 13 with discussion, writing prompts, sharing and inspiration. 

Participants can attend one or both days. 

Saturday’s workshop choices include: Prose Critique Intensive with Judith Lindbergh; How To Begin Your Novel with Michelle Cameron; Creative Nonfiction, Memoir and You with Amanda Morris; Tell It Like It Was: Storytelling About Your Life with Anndee Hochman; and Inventive Intensive: A Poetry Writing Mini-bootcamp with BJ Ward. Sunday’s workshop is New Year, New You: A Writing Workshop with Peter E. Murphy.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments