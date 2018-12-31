ATLANTIC CITY — Aspiring writers or those looking to sharpen their skills can sign up for a writing retreat at Stockton's Atlantic City campus in January.
Murphy Writing of Stockton University will present a New Year’s Writing Retreat over the weekend of Jan. 12 and 13 with discussion, writing prompts, sharing and inspiration.
Participants can attend one or both days.
Saturday’s workshop choices include: Prose Critique Intensive with Judith Lindbergh; How To Begin Your Novel with Michelle Cameron; Creative Nonfiction, Memoir and You with Amanda Morris; Tell It Like It Was: Storytelling About Your Life with Anndee Hochman; and Inventive Intensive: A Poetry Writing Mini-bootcamp with BJ Ward. Sunday’s workshop is New Year, New You: A Writing Workshop with Peter E. Murphy.